ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 3 after NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Team India are now at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after New Zealand lost their first Test match against arch-rivals Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, March 3.

The hero for the visitors was veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who orchestrated a brilliant bowling performance. He bagged a total of 10 wickets throughout the match, including a six-wicket haul that effectively shut down any hopes of a New Zealand fightback.

New Zealand had their moments, but unfortunately, they couldn't capitalize. A middle-order collapse in the fourth innings proved costly, as they lost their last seven wickets for just 70 runs. This slide came after a promising start, but the relentless Aussie bowling proved too much to handle in the end.

Australia secured a convincing 172-run victory, putting themselves in a strong position for the remaining match in the two-Test series.

With the loss, New Zealand have now slipped to the second spot on the WTC table. They were at the top prior to the match but now have 60 percent points as compared to India's 64.58 percent.

Australia, meanwhile, are third on the table with seven wins in 11 Tests. The Pat Cummins-led side are in touching distance from New Zealand with 59.09 points percent.

India can solidify their No. 1 in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

The Rohit Sharma-led side can solidify their position on the number spot as they still have one game in hand in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series after their series-clinching win in Ranchi. They are scheduled to play the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 (Thursday).

If India manages to close out the series with another win, it will shoot up India's WTC percentage points to 68.52. A draw, meanwhile, will take it to 61.11.

England, on the other side, are at eighth spot on the table. The Ben Stokes-led unit have played nine Tests thus far, winning only three of them. They currently have 19.44 percentage points, only better than Sri Lanka, who are winless after two Tests.

If England goes on to win the Dharamsala Test, they will climb up to the seventh position, displacing South Africa.

