ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 10 after ENG vs AUS 2023 3rd Test

England moved up from ninth to second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a three-wicket win over Australia last evening. Mark Wood's heroics helped the home side record their first win in the new WTC cycle.

Australia were 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series heading into the Headingley Test match. Hence, England were under enormous pressure because their Points Percentage (PCT) was down to -16.67% in the ICC World Test Championship points table after two losses and two penalties for a slow over rate.

Ben Stokes and Co. lifted their game at Headingley and recorded a three-wicket win on the fourth day itself. Fast bowler Mark Wood stole the show with a total of seven wickets in the game. Middle-order batter Harry Brook's 75-run knock helped England chase a 251-run target in the fourth innings as England kept the series alive.

Thanks to this win, England's points percentage has increased from -16.67% to 27.78%. They have one win and two losses after three matches in the new World Test Championship cycle.

On the other side, Australia's points percentage has slumped from 83.33% to 61.11% because of the loss. The Aussies still continue to hold the number one position in the standings.

India and West Indies will open their account in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four (Image: Getty)

The next match of this WTC cycle will take place in the Caribbean islands. Dominica will play host to a Test between two-time runners-up India and a struggling West Indies team from July 12 onwards.

Australia and England will take some rest now before the fourth Test of the series begins on July 19. It will be interesting to see which team will end July 2023 as the number one team in the WTC points table.

