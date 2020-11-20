The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced some changes to the ranking system to be followed for the World Test Championship on Thursday.

There is no change in the points system, but the ranking will now be based on the percentage of points earned by the teams. As a result, the Australian side has overtaken India to attain the top spot since they have a higher percentage of points, irrespective of the fact that India have a higher number of points.

ICC Chief Executive Officer Manu Sawhney clarified that the change has been made due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each team was initially scheduled to play six series, with each series counting for 120 points. However, with multiple series getting cancelled, some teams would not be able to take part in all the six series initially scheduled for them.

This would in turn reduce the potential points the teams could earn due to the lesser number of series played, which could have been a serious disadvantage. With the ranking changed to a percentage-based system, the chances of any disadvantage on this front will be nullified.

Here, let’s take a look at the new ranking system and the points distribution system of the World Test Championship.

The new World Test Championship ranking system explained

How are points earned in the World Test Championship?

Each series played will have 120 points in total on offer. The points for each match will be allocated based on the number of matches in the series.

The number of matches in a series could vary from two to five. In case it is a two-match series, the winner of each match will be awarded 60 points each, and in case of a five-match series, the points for the winner of each match will be 24.

There are points available for a tied match or a drawn match as well.

Two-Test series - Win/Tie/Draw - 60/30/20

Three-Test series - Win/Tie/Draw - 40/20/13

Four-Test series - Win/Tie/Draw - 30/15/10

Five-Test series - Win/Tie/Draw - 24/12/8

What was the ranking system earlier?

According to the initial rules for the World Test Championship, the ranking was based on the total points earned by each team. The teams were scheduled to play six series each and 720 points were on offer per side.

Currently, India have the most points among all teams, with 360 points from four completed series. Australia come second in aggregate points with 296, but they have played one series less.

What is the change in the ranking system of the World Test Championship?

As per the new ranking system, the teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned rather than the total points.

Since Australia have 296 points from three series, they have obtained 82.22% points (296 out of 360 points). However, India have obtained only 75% of the points from the four series that they have played (360 out of 480 points).

In essence, even if a team ends up playing less than the six scheduled series before the scheduled final, they still have a chance of achieving a higher rank.

What is the schedule for the conclusion of World Test Championship?

The final of the World Test Championship will be played between the teams ranked one and two at the end of the league. The final is scheduled to be played in London in June 2021.

In case of a draw or a tie in the final of the World Test Championship, both the teams will be declared as joint winners.

