IND V AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: 3 upcoming records to watch out for 

With a precious 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I contest, India will look to seal the series when they take on hosts Australia in the second T20I at Sydney on Sunday.

The concussion substitute controversy notwithstanding, India came up with a highly professional effort at Canberra to draw first blood in the series.

With wickets falling around him, KL Rahul held one end up to compile a mature half-century before Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant hand at the end to lift India.

In the bowling department, India were well-served by concussion substitute Chahal, who claimed key scalps at the top, and debutant T. Natarajan, who chipped in with three wickets.

On the other hand, Australia will hope their skipper Aaron Finch recovers in time from the hip injury he suffered in the first T20I. It also remains to be seen if off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has been called up to the T20I squad, gets a chance.

A few records could also be created in the 2nd T20I between India at Australia at Sydney.

3 records to watch out for in India vs Australia 2nd T20I

#1. Most wickets by an Indian in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs two wickets to overtake pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Bumrah currently has 59 wickets to his name from 50 matches at a strike rate of 18.2 and a economy rate of 6.66.

In 43 matches so far, Chahal has 58 T20I wickets to his name at a strike rate of 17.3 and an economy rate of 8.14. His best of 6/25 came against England at Bengaluru in February 2017.

It will be one big achievement for Chahal if he goes past Bumrah. Born in Jind, Haryana, the 30-year-old with humble roots has also represented India in chess at youth levels, which explains his ability to outfox batsmen.

#2. Most wickets by an Australian in T20Is

Mitchell Starc

For Australia, left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc is also on the verge of becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for his country.

Starc has picked up 47 wickets in 35 matches at a strike rate of 16.7 and an economy of 6.95. His best of 3/11 came against Pakistan at Dubai in September 2012. Pakistan were bowled out for 74 chasing 169.

The current record for being Australia’s leading wicket-taker is held by former all-rounder Shane Watson. The 39-year-old has 48 wickets to his name from 58 matches at a strike rate of 19.3 and an economy rate of 7.65.

In the first T20I at Canberra, Starc excelled with figures of 2 for 34, cleaning up Shikhar Dhawan with a beauty of an outswinger.

#3. Most T20I runs at away venues

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli needs 43 runs to overtake Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez as the batsman to have scored most runs in T20Is at away venues.

Kohli presently has 1068 runs to his name from 34 matches in away T20Is. In these games, he has maintained a strike rate of 135.53, and has registered nine half-centuries with a best of 90 not out.

The Indian skipper is presently tied with England captain Eoin Morgan, who also has 1068 runs in 39 T20Is played away from home.

The record in this respect stands in the name of Hafeez, who has 1110 runs in 38 away T20Is at a strike rate of 125.56 with 10 fifties.