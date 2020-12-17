IND V AUS 2020: ‘Evening sessions are going to be more challenging’ - Virat Kohli after winning toss at Adelaide 

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first at the Adelaide Oval in what will be India’s first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia

Explaining his decision to bat first, Virat Kohli spoke about how the wicket looks nice and hard, and hence his team would look to put a good score on the board. Virat Kohli stated -

“Looks a nice wicket, nice and hard. Runs on the board is priceless, more so away from home.”

Well prepared for the Australia challenge: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper added that the team has prepared well thanks to the two tour games and he's that his wards put early pressure on Australia. On the decision to announce the playing XI one day before the match, Virat Kohli said -

“We had everything clear on our end, that's why we announced our team yesterday.”

#DidYouKnow Virat Kohli has NEVER lost a Test after winning a toss 🤯



21 wins and four draws! Will the streak extend to 26 games?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DG9VzQqE1a — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

The Indian skipper was also asked about his experience of playing in India’s first pink-ball Test at home last year and his thoughts on playing this Day-Night match in Adelaide. Virat Kohi replied -

“It was pretty okay. It wasn't that strange (the first pink ball Test at home). The evening sessions are going to be more challenging. Few changes here and there. But this is a different challenge.”

Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the first Test having taken paternity leave. On the topic, he said -

“For me it's all about helping the team win, whatever contribution I make. Wouldn't go out of my way to make an impact just because I'm playing one Test.”

India announced their playing XI for the first Test on Wednesday. While Prithvi Shaw was chosen as Mayank Agarwal’s opening partner ahead of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha pipped Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper batsman’s post.

🔸 2 December – ODI debut

🔸 17 December – Test debut



Gary Green is a proud father 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/33lzp4Aj9v — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

India have played 12 matches at the Adelaide Oval. They have won two and lost seven. The other three games have ended in draws.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood