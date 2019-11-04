Listing all the day-night Test matches played so far

Australia v New Zealand - 3rd Test: Day 1

The buzz around the Indian team's first day-night Test match is quite palpable. BCCI’s reluctance to hold night games were greatly influenced by conditions of the ball and the opinion of the incumbent captain. However, new BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, along with Virat Kohli, has taken a huge step forward and possibly created history by scheduling a day-night Test at Eden gardens against Bangladesh from November 22.

It took time for BCCI to get convinced over the DRS, and similar was the case with day-night Tests. India were close to playing one against Australia down under but the team management along with the players wasn’t too convinced about the fixture.

A total of 12 day-night Test matches have been played in total - 11 men’s and one women’s. In an interesting read, all 11 men’s day-night fixtures have yielded results and going by the current crisis in Bangladesh cricket, we can expect a 12th.

Here’s looking at all the day-night Test matches played till date in the International arena.

Men’s

#1 New Zealand versus Australia at Adelaide - 3rd Test, November 27, 2015

New Zealand v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2

Brendon McCullum and Steve Smith became part of cricketing history when they came out for the toss in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. This was the first time that Test cricket was going to be played under lights.

New Zealand elected to bat first in what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. Tom Latham survived an attacking spell of play and raced to a fifty but found no other partner to carry on alongside him. The pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Peter Siddle shared eight wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 202 runs. Half-centuries from Peter Nevill and Steve Smith helped Australia get to 224 in their first innings.

The second innings saw Josh Hazlewood come into his own as he took six Kiwi wickets to bundle them out for 208 runs. In reply, the partnership between Shaun and Mitch Marsh lower down the order helped Australia win by three wickets. Josh Hazlewood was adjudged the Player of the Match for his nine wickets, which included a herculean effort of six for 70 runs in the second innings.

