IND v AUS 2020: Have India ever won in Australia?

India are all set to make a much-awaited return to international cricket, and the excitement among fans is slowly mounting. The first game of the six-match limited-overs series, which starts on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is mere days away.

India’s 2020/21 tour of Australia kickstarts with a 3-match ODI series, followed by as many T20Is – all six matches will be hosted by the SCG and the Manuka Oval in Canberra. However, the star attraction of the tour is the 4-Test series, which will start with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Although Virat Kohli will return to India after the opening Test to attend the birth of his first child, India – under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane – would aim to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they won in 2018/19.

Virat Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under when India beat the hosts 2-1. In fact, that historic tour also saw India trump the Aussies in an away bilateral series (2-1) for the first time ever.

We now take a look at the Indian team’s wins on Australian soil, over the years and across formats.

India’s Test wins in Australia (chronologically)

Rahul Dravid aggregated 305 runs across two innings in the famous Adelaide Test in 2003

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Dec 30, 1977 - Jan 4, 1978)

Brief scorecard: India 256/10 (Mohinder Amarnath 72, Wayne Clark 4/73) & 343/10 (Sunil Gavaskar 118, Wayne Clark 4/96) beat Australia 213/10 (Craig Serjeant 85, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 6/52) & 164/10 (Gary Cosier 34, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 6/52) by 22 runs

Advertisement

2. Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (Jan 7, 1978 - Jan 12, 1978)

Brief scorecard: Australia 131/10 (Bob Simpson 38, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 4/30) & 263/10 (Peter Toohey 85, Erapalli Prasanna 4/51) lost to India 396/8 dec (Gundappa Viswanath 79, Jeff Thomson 4/83) by an innings and 2 runs

3. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Feb 7, 1981 - Feb 11, 1981)

Brief scorecard: India 237/10 (Gundappa Viswanath 114, Dennis Lillee 4/65) & 324/10 (Chetan Chauhan 85, Dennis Lillee 4/104) beat Australia 419/10 (Alan Border 124, Dilip Doshi 3/109) & 83/10 (Doug Walters 18, Kapil Dev 5/28) by 59 runs

4. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Dec 12, 2003 - Dec 16, 2003)

Brief scorecard: Australia 556/10 (Ricky Ponting 242, Anil Kumble 5/154) & 196/10 (Adam Gilchrist 43, Ajit Agarkar 6/41) lost to India 523/10 (Rahul Dravid 233, Andy Bichel 4/118) & 223/6 (Rahul Dravid 72*, Simon Katich 2/22) by 4 wickets

5. WACA Ground, Perth (Jan 16, 2008 - Jan 19, 2008)

Brief scorecard: India 330/10 (Rahul Dravid 93, Mitchell Johnson 4/86) & 294/10 (VVS Laxman 79, Stuart Clark 4/61) beat Australia 212/10 (Andrew Symonds 66, RP Singh 4/68) & 340/10 (Michael Clarke 81, Irfan Pathan 3/54) by 72 runs

6. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Dec 6, 2018 - Dec 10, 2018)

Brief scorecard: India 250/10 (Cheteshwar Pujara 123, Josh Hazlewood 3/52) & 307/10 (Cheteshwar Pujara 71, Nathan Lyon 6/122) beat Australia 235/10 (Travis Head 72, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/57) & 291/10 (Shaun Marsh 60, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/92) by 31 runs

7. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (Dec 26, 2018 - Dec 30, 2018)

Brief scorecard: India 443/7 dec (Cheteshwar Pujara 106, Pat Cummins 3/72) & 106/8 dec (Mayank Agarwal 42, Pat Cummins 6/27) beat Australia 151/10 (Tim Paine 22, Jasprit Bumrah 6/33) & 261/10 (Pat Cummins 63, Ravindra Jadeja 3/82) by 137 runs

India’s ODI series wins in Australia (chronologically)

MS Dhoni led India to a CB series victory for the first time ever in 2008

Advertisement

1. Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket (1985)

Final – Brief scorecard: Pakistan 176/9 (Javed Miandad 48, Imran Khan 35, Kapil Dev 3/23, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan 3/35) lost to India 177/2 (Kris Srikkanth 67, Ravi Shastri 63*, Imran Khan 1/28, Tahir Naqqash 1/35) by 8 wickets

2. Commonwealth Bank Series (2008)

1st Final – Brief scorecard: Australia 239/8 (Matthew Hayden 82, Michael Hussey 45, Harbhajan Singh 2/38, Praveen Kumar 2/49) lost to India 242/4 (Sachin Tendulkar 117*, Rohit Sharma 66, James Hopes 2/42, Brad Hogg 1/38) by 6 wickets

2nd Final – Brief scorecard: India 258/9 (Sachin Tendulkar 91, Yuvraj Singh 38, Nathan Bracken 3/31, Michael Clarke 3/52) beat Australia 249/10 (James Hopes 63, Matthew Hayden 55, Praveen Kumar 4/46, S Sreesanth 2/43) by 9 runs

3. India tour of Australia (2018/19)

2nd ODI – Brief scorecard: Australia 298/9 (Shaun Marsh 131, Glenn Maxwell 48, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/45, Mohammed Shami 3/58) lost to India 299/4 (Virat Kohli 104, MS Dhoni 55*, Marcus Stoinis 1/46, Glenn Maxwell 1/16) by 6 wickets

3rd ODI – Brief scorecard: Australia 230/10 (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/28) lost to India 234/3 (MS Dhoni 87*, Kedar Jadhav 61*, Jhye Richardson 1/27, Peter Siddle 1/56) by 7 wickets

India’s T20I series win in Australia (chronologically)

India whitewashed Australia in a T20I series for the first time in 2016

1. India tour of Australia (2015/16)

1st T20I – Brief scorecard: India 188/3 (Virat Kohli 90*, Suresh Raina 41, Shane Watson 2/24, James Faulkner 1/43) beat Australia 151/10 (Aaron Finch 44, Steve Smith 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) by 37 runs

Advertisement

2nd T20I – Brief scorecard: India 184/3 (Rohit Sharma 60, Virat Kohli 59*, Andrew Tye 1/28, Glenn Maxwell 1/17) beat Australia 157/8 (Aaron Finch 74, Shaun Marsh 23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/32, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37) by 27 runs

3rd T20I – Brief scorecard: Australia 197/5 (Shane Watson 124*, Travis Head 26, Ashish Nehra 1/32, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/36) lost to India 200/3 (Rohit Sharma 52, Suresh Raina 49*, Cameron Boyce 2/28, Shane Watson 1/30) by 7 wickets