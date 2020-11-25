IND v AUS 2020: 'I feel KL Rahul can even score a double hundred in ODIs' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that KL Rahul possesses the ability to score a double century in ODI cricket if he is allowed to bat at the top of the order.

He made this observation while responding to viewer questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra was asked about India's likely opening combination for the white-ball series against Australia.

The renowned commentator responded that Shikhar Dhawan will surely be one of the openers. He added that the Indian team will have to choose between Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson as the southpaw's partner in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

"This question does not have an easy answer because Rohit is not there. So, the question is who will be opening with Shikhar, who will be one of the openers in ODIs and T20Is. Do you see Mayank Agarwal opening, that is a big question or will you see towards Sanju Samson or open with KL Rahul."

Chopra stated that KL Rahul is unlikely to open the batting if he is to keep wickets, unless the Indian team plays Sanju Samson as the gloveman in the middle order with the Karnataka batsman playing at the top of the order.

"But KL Rahul is your keeper as well. If KL Rahul is the keeper, then maybe not. But if you don't make KL Rahul the keeper and play Sanju Samson for example, then KL Rahul can open and Sanju can bat at No.5 and keep stumps. That is a possibility as this team does not have Rishabh Pant."

The 43-year-old observed that the Indian team would do better justice to KL Rahul's talent by allowing him to open, and highlighted that the IPL 2020 Orange Cap winner has the ability to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

"My heart says that KL Rahul should open because the sort of player he is, he scores hundreds and in my opinion, if he plays very well he can even score a double hundred in ODIs. You have got to make him open if you want to do justice to his abilities."

Aakash Chopra on the Indian team's probable XI with KL Rahul likely to bat in the middle order

Aakash Chopra believes Mayank Agarwal will open with KL Rahul batting in the middle order

Aakash Chopra opined that Mayank Agarwal is likely to open the batting, with KL Rahul playing the finisher's role alongside Hardik Pandya apart from donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

"But I don't think they will make him open. The Indian team has decided to play him down the order, to play KL Rahul along with Hardik as the finisher. If that's the case, then Mayank Agarwal is opening. Then KL Rahul will be keeping wickets as well."

The former KKR player also listed the probable playing XI that India is likely to field in the limited-overs series.

"So this is how the team will look like - Mayank with Shikhar, Kohli at No.3, Iyer at No.4, Rahul at No.5, Hardik at No.6, Jaddu at No.7 and after that four bowlers - Chahal, Bumrah, Shami and I will go with T Natarajan."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that he would prefer to play T Natarajan ahead of Navdeep Saini to keep the latter fresh for the Test series.

"I will want T Natarajan to get a chance but it is possible that the team may play Navdeep Saini at the start. I am saving Navdeep Saini for the Test matches."

With T Natarajan only selected in the T20 squad, the Indian team might have to play Shardul Thakur in the ODIs if they want to rest Navdeep Saini for the Test series. The team management has also already conveyed that they would be looking to rotate Japrit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the limited-overs matches to keep them fresh for the Test series.