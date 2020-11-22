IND V AUS 2020: Stats to look out for as India prepare to take on Australia in ODIs

With just five more days to for the first match of India’s tour to Australia, expectations are reaching a new high. The two-month-long tour will start with the ODIs at Sydney and Canberra, which will be followed by the T20I series at the same venues. The action will then move to the longer format after the conclusion of the limited-overs leg.

Three ODIs will be played between the cricketing giants which are scheduled on 27th November, 29th November and 2nd December. The T20I series will start on 4th December after just a gap of one day.

As we count down to the start of the ODI series between India and Australia, let us take a look at some of the milestones the Indian players could achieve during this series.

Milestones that Indian players could achieve in the ODI series against Australia

BATSMEN

2 – With 8 centuries, Virat Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most centuries against Australia. With two more centuries, he can surpass Tendulkar, and also become the player with most ODI centuries against any particular team.

2 – Virat Kohli has scored 70 centuries is currently third in the list of players with most international centuries. He needs just two more centuries to overtake Ricky Ponting.

3 – With three more half-centuries, Virat Kohli can surpass Jacques Kallis, who scored 103 of them, for the most number of half-centuries in ODIs and move to the fourth spot in the list. He will also surpass Brian Lara in terms of the number of fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs.

3 – If Virat Kohli scores three centuries during this tour, he can move to the third spot for the most number of centuries against a particular team across formats. Sachin Tendulkar has scored 20 centuries against Australia and 17 against Sri Lanka, and Donald Bradman has 19 centuries against England. Virat Kohli has currently scored 15 centuries against Australia.

43 – Runs that Hardik Pandya requires to complete 1000 runs in ODI cricket. He has scored 957 runs from 54 matches at an average of 29.91 so far.

43 – With 43 more runs, Virat Kohli can surpass Eoin Morgan in the list of most runs in ODI cricket against Australia. Kohli has scored 1910 runs so far from 40 matches. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 3077 runs.

90 – Virat Kohli will also complete 2000 runs against Australia with 90 more runs in this series. He will become the fifth player to achieve this milestone against Australia.

133 – The Indian skipper is 133 runs short of completing 12000 runs in ODI cricket. He will become the fastest player in the history of the game to achieve this feat. Sachin Tendulkar, who completed 12000 runs in 300 innings, is currently the fastest to reach the landmark. Virat Kohli has played only 239 innings so far.

252 – Shreyas Iyer is 252 runs short of completing 1000 ODI runs. If he manages to score this in the next two innings, he can become the joint-fastest to reach the milestone.

261 – Runs required by KL Rahul to reach 1500 runs in ODI cricket. If he manages to score these runs during the series against Australia, Rahul will be able to surpass Virat Kohli’s record.

312 – Shikhar Dhawan requires 312 runs to reach the milestone of 6000 runs in ODI cricket. If he manages to score this during the upcoming series, he can reach the top three in terms of fastest to reach the milestone behind Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

BOWLERS

1 – No Indian bowler has taken more than one five-wicket haul against Australia in ODIs. Yuzvendra Chahal has one against his name and if he picks up one more in this series, he will become the only Indian bowler with most five-wicket hauls against Australia.

2 – Mohammed Shami needs two more four-wicket hauls to equal Ajit Agarkar who has the most four-wicket hauls by an Indian in ODIs. Agarkar finished his career with 12 and Shami currently has 10 four-wicket hauls.

2 – Ravindra Jadeja has 21 dismissals against his name which have come through stumping. He is behind only Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar among Indians, both of whom have 22 stumped dismissals each.

6 – Mohammed Shami requires six more wickets to complete 150 wickets in ODIs. If he manages to do it in this series, he can overtake Trent Boult to become the third-fastest bowler in terms of matches to achieve this feat.

9 – Wickets that Yuzvendra Chahal require to complete 100 wickets in ODIs. If he manages to pick up 9 wickets in this series, he will overtake Mohammed Shami to become to fastest Indian to pick up 100 ODI wickets.

13 – Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 187 ODI wickets so far from 165 matches. He requires 13 more scalps to complete 200 wickets.