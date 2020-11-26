IND v AUS 2020: ‘Virat Kohli not being around will be a relief for Australia,’ admits Sunil Gavaskar

As every Indian cricket fan knows by now, India skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three Tests against Australia. After featuring in the Day/Night Test at Adelaide, he will fly back to India to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, for the birth of their first child.

In a YouTube interaction with legendary former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar admitted that Virat Kohli’s absence will be a major boost for hosts, Australia.

Gavaskar said while discussing the impact of Kohli’s absence with Holding:

“I think that (Kohli’s absence) is really going to help the Australians. Because, look at his record against Australia. It is an unbelievable one. In 12 Test matches in Australia, he has scored six hundreds against them. For the Australians it’s one relief that he is not going to be around for the last three matches.”

How Team India have performed in Virat Kohli’s absence

Virat Kohli

Gavaskar, however, also said that India have found a way to win in the absence of Virat Kohli in the past.

“If you have a look at what India have done in his absence in the past, you will find that India has invariably won when he has not been around.”

The Little Master recalled specific matches that India won without Virat Kohli. These include the Dharamsala Test against Australia in 2017 when the batsman had injured his shoulder, Afghanistan’s debut Test, which India won in a couple of days, the Nidahas Trophy and the Asia Cup in 2018.

According to the former India opener, India always manage to find someone or some combination to make up for the huge loss of Virat Kohli, knowing how crucial he is to the team’s cause. He is hoping that the same happens in Australia.

Gavaskar said:

“I am hoping that in these three Tests (against Australia) also they will find somebody or the combination to make up for his absence.”

India are all set to take on Australia in a gruelling tour, which will get underway on November 27 with the first ODI (One Day International) at Sydney.

India will face the Aussies in three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is. The limited-overs series will be followed by four Tests, which will begin with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide on December 17.