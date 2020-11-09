Ind v Aus 2020: The reason why Varun Chakravarthy has been excluded from the T20I series

Uncapped leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a disastrous start to his IPL career in the Kings XI Punjab team last year. However, he managed to turn the tables while donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in IPL 2020.

The Tamil Nadu-based player ended the season as the leading wicket-taker for his team. Chakravarthy played 13 games in IPL 2020, scalping 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.84.

Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals was the highlight of his season. He even dismissed the former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, twice in the United Arab Emirates.

INTERVIEW : Surreal to be picked for Australia T20Is: Varun Chakravarthy



The mystery spinner couldn't contain his excitement after being named in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour.



Chakravarthy's fantastic performances helped him earn his maiden national call-up when the selectors named him in the Indian T20I squad for the Australia tour. While many fans expected Varun Chakravarthy to make his international cricket debut Down Under, a right shoulder injury has ruled him out of the tour.

"Chakravarthy has a labrum tear on his right shoulder. It generally requires surgery. He is struggling to throw due to this injury. He did not opt for the surgery because he wanted to play the IPL. He is currently undergoing rehab," a source informed TOI.

"This is a clear case of hiding an injury of a player. Even if he is fit enough to bowl, it will be difficult for him to throw in the huge grounds in Australia," the source added.

T Natarajan replaces Varun Chakravarthy in Indian T20I squad

Varun Chakravarthy reportedly carried an injury throughout IPL 2020 and is undergoing rehab at the moment. The labrum tear will keep the mystery spinner out of action for at least six weeks.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced T Natarajan as Varun Chakravarthy's replacement in the Indian squad for the T20I series. The left-arm fast bowler impressed many by picking up 16 wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.