IND V AUS 2020: Wriddhiman Saha or Rishabh Pant? Hanuma Vihari keeps the debate alive ahead of Adelaide Test; who’s your pick?

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari is the latest to chip in on the Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant debate. According to Vihari, both Rishabh Pant and Saha are in good nick. Hence, it will be a challenge for the team management to pick one from the duo as the wicket-keeper for the first Test against Australia at Adelaide.

Speaking after the drawn encounter between India and Australia A at Sydney on Sunday, Vihari asserted that good competition can only be beneficial for the team.

Hanuma Vihari. Pic: BCCI

Answering a query from ANI in a virtual post-match press conference, Vihari explained:

"Healthy competition is always good for the team and I feel, for every spot, we have good competition. It all depends on team management as to whom they decide to pick. I feel both of them are looking in good form so it will be a tough call and a good headache."

Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant: Who should India pick for the first Test?

While Vihari himself made an impressive ton in the second innings of the practice game, Rishabh Pant made a sizzling hundred. He slammed an unbeaten 103 from 73 balls with nine fours and six sixes. Incredibly, the youngster moved from 81 to 103 during the last five balls of the 2nd day’s play, putting his name in contention for the wicket-keeper’s slot for Adelaide.

As for Saha, he was out for a duck in the only innings of the second practice match. However, in the first warm-up game against Australia A, the 36-year-old scored a patient 54 not out from 100 balls in the second innings. The knock rescued India from embarrassment after they had slumped to 143 for 9.

Recent Test form of India’s wicket-keeping choices

Since the start of January 2019, Saha has featured in five Tests. And, while he has been excellent behind the stumps, he has only scored 74 runs at a poor average of 24.66 with a highest of 24.

In the same period, Rishabh Pant has also featured in five Tests, and has 277 runs to his name at an average of 39.57. The numbers are of course inflated by the unbeaten 159 at Sydney. Also, question marks remain over his wicket-keeping skills.

Saha’s notably poor batting record in Australia

While his wicket-keeping is undeniably superior to Rishabh Pant, it must be noted that Saha doesn’t have a great record in Australia with the bat. In three Tests Down Under, he only has 111 runs to his name at an average of under 19 and a best of 35.

In contrast, Rishabh Pant amassed 350 runs in four Tests in the 2018-19 series at an average of 58.33. Of course, his fortunes have changed for the worse since, so the numbers cannot be taken completely at face value.

The bottom line: What do Rishabh Pant and Saha bring to the table?

While Rishabh Pant has the X-factor and can turn games around, his inconsistency and technique behind the stumps make him susceptible to criticism.

In contrast, Saha is India’s best wicket-keeper in the country at present. However, away from home, his batting is yet to inspire confidence.

