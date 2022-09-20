IND vs AUS 2022: 3 records Virat Kohli can break in the T20I series 

While were unable to win the recently-concluded , the continental competition provided the stage for star batter Virat Kohli's resurgence.

The former Indian captain went more than 1,000 days without scoring a century before ending the drought in the penultimate Super 4 match against Afghanistan. Kohli came up with a stunning unbeaten 122 from 61 balls.

The 33-year-old looked full of confidence in the Asia Cup and batted like his usual self, ending the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. He smashed 276 runs in five matches at a stupendous average of 92 and an excellent strike rate of 147.6.

Following his superlative showing in the recent Asia Cup, Kohli will be eager to continue his run in the home series against Australia. The Men in Blue will face the Aussies in three T20Is, starting from Tuesday (September 20) in Mohali.

With Kohli regaining his form, there are several milestones he can break in the upcoming T20I series. For starters, the Delhi lad requires just 63 more runs to surpass his current India coach, Rahul Dravid, as India's second-highest run-getter ever in international cricket.

Dravid presently has 24,064 runs to his name across formats. Heading into the T20I series opener against the Kangaroos, Kohli is sitting at 24,002 runs in 468 games.

On that note, let's take a look at the three other records that Virat Kohli can break during the forthcoming T20I series against Australia.

#3 Kohli can become the player with the most fours in T20Is

India v Australia - T20I: Game 2

With 319 fours to his name in T20Is, Virat Kohli is currently third on the list of batters with the most T20I fours. While his partner Rohit Sharma has clobbered 323 boundaries in his T20I career so far, Ireland's swashbuckling opener Paul Stirling leads the charts with 344 fours in 113 T20I innings.

To become the batter with the most T20I fours, Kohli needs 25 more boundaries in the three games against Australia. While it could be a difficult task, Kohli's recent batting form might aid him in reaching close to that mark.

#2 Kohli can become the first batter to score 800+ T20I runs against a single opponent

Australia v India - T20. Australia v India - T20

When it comes to T20Is, Virat Kohli loves batting against the Australian unit. The former Indian skipper boasts a terrific T20I record against the defending champions, amassing 718 runs at an extraordinary average of 59.8 in 18 innings.

Interestingly, this is the most a batter has scored against a single opponent in T20Is. Rohit Sharma's record of 693 runs against the West Indies is the second-highest by a batter against an opponent.

While Kohli is the only batter to amass 700+ T20I runs against a particular side, he can also become the first batter to mount 800+ T20I runs if he manages to score 82 runs in the three-match series.

#1 Kohli can become the leading T20I run-getter

India v Afghanistan - DP World Asia Cup

The modern-day legend is also in contention to break the record for most T20I runs in the world. Kohli, who has 3,584 T20I runs from 96 innings, is currently trailing Rohit Sharma by just 36 runs. Sharma has scored 3,620 T20I runs in 126 innings.

While both players will want to do well for Team India, if Kohli manages to fill the 36-run deficit, he stands a chance of becoming the highest T20I scorer of all time.

