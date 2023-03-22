IND vs AUS 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 3rd ODI 

In what will be a high-octane clash, Team India are set to cross swords with Australia in the series-deciding third ODI on Wednesday, March 22. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue picked up a fighting victory in a close encounter to take a 1-0 lead in the series last week. However, the visitors roared back, defeating the Rohit Sharma-led unit in humiliating fashion in Vizag.

The Aussie bowlers bundled India out for just 108 runs as Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul. They then hunted down the target within 11 overs and without losing a single wicket as Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh smashed their way to half-centuries.

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will look to clinch the third ODI and finish the 41-day long tour on the best possible note.

The much-awaited fixture also offers both India and Australia a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the three such records which could be broken in the upcoming game.

#3 Mitchell Starc could bag his 600th international wicket for Australia

Mitchell Starc has been in scintillating touch with eight wickets in the first two ODIs

Easily the best bowler in the ODI series so far, Mitchell Starc is on the verge of etching his name in the history books ahead of the third ODI.

He has taken 598 international wickets (306 in Tests, 219 in ODIs and 73 in T20Is) for Australia. The world-class left-arm pacer needs just two more wickets to complete his 600th international scalp and join an elite group.

Given his immaculate form, it wouldn't be a surprise if he manages to bag those two scalps in Chennai and become only the fourth Australian to reach 600 wickets.

#2 KL Rahul could become the second fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

KL Rahul was brilliant in the first ODI, guiding the Men in Blue to a win from a precarious position

India's hero from the first game, KL Rahul, is on the verge of achieving a landmark in the upcoming game against Australia as well. The right-handed batter, who has amassed 1,945 runs across 51 ODI innings so far, is just 55 runs short of completing his 2,000 ODI runs.

If he manages to reach the 2,000-run mark on Tuesday in what will be his 52nd innings, Rahul will become the second-fastest Indian to this landmark. Shikhar Dhawan, who mustered his first 2,000 ODI runs in just 48 innings, currently leads that particular chart for the Men in Blue.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the third-highest run-getter in IND vs AUS ODI history

Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his best self in the second ODI, but was dismissed for 31

Despite looking in good touch in the previous game, Virat Kohli didn't make the most of his start, getting trapped in front for a team-high 31. However, he will likely be adamant to finish the series on a high by getting a big score in the third ODI, which also offers him a chance to break another record.

Currently, with 2,118 runs in ODIs between India and Australia, Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter on the list. If he manages to score at least 47 runs on Wednesday, he will overtake Ricky Ponting's record of 2,164 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,221) are the top-two highest run-getters in the ODIs between the two cricketing behemoths. Kohli could also overtake Rohit should he notch up a century.

