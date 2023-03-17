IND vs AUS 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the 1st ODI in Mumbai 

Following India's historic 2-1 triumph in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia, both teams are slated to feature in a three-match ODI series. The opening fixture of the series is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

As far as ODIs are concerned, India have been the team to beat, having won all six of the one-day internationals played so far this year.

Their team, however, have been somewhat plagued by injuries, with Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant missing out. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will also be unavailable for the first ODI, as Hardik Pandya will step in as the captain on Friday.

Australia, meanwhile, last played a 50-over game back in November 2022. The guests, led by Steve Smith, will look to give India a run for their money and will try their best to clinch the series.

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium generally helps batters, with not much to offer the bowlers. Both teams, however, have some world-beaters in their ranks who could generate problems for the opposition batters irrespective of the conditions.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the much-awaited first ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - IND

3rd One Day International: India v South Africa.

One of India's most improved white-ball bowlers in recent times, Kuldeep Yadav, will be an enforcer in the middle overs for the hosts. Amping his speed up just a little, Kuldeep has taken his wily left-arm wrist spin to the next level.

After taking 12 scalps from eight ODIs in 2022, Kuldeep ended the Sri Lanka series in January 2023 as the highest wicket-taking spinner with five wickets at a brilliant average of 13.40 across two games.

In the next white-ball assignment against New Zealand, he once again took six wickets (the joint-most by any bowler). The Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark in the upcoming series as well.

#2 Adam Zampa - AUS

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 2

Perhaps the most lethal threat for India in the series will be none other than Adam Zampa. The right-arm leg-spinner, as he has more often been, will be a genuine wicket-taking option for the visitors.

The 30-year-old is the Australian with the most ODI wickets against India (among currently active players). In the 16 ODIs he has played against the Men in Blue, Zampa has scalped 27 times (his most against any side) at an average of 32.00.

With his wily deception, Zampa could be extremely hard to put away, and the leggie would be determined to dish out another special performance for the Aussie unit in the upcoming game.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - IND

India v South Africa - 2nd One Day International

Probably the best ODI bowler going around at the moment, Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise has been heartening to witness.

Since the start of 2022, no other bowler has picked up more wickets than Siraj's 38, which have come at an exceptional strike rate of 25.5.

The recently crowned No. 1 ODI bowler in the world is India's trump card in the 50-over format. While his tenacity with the new ball always troubles the opposition batters, he has also significantly improved his death bowling to give India a lethal option in the latter stages of matches.

There's no doubt that the 29-year-old will be itching to get on the field and continue his form with the ball in the upcoming ODIs as well.

