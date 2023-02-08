IND vs AUS: 3 batters who could score the most runs in the first Test between India and Australia 

In just a few hours from now, Team India will commence their defense of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The two arch-rivals are set to feature in a four-match Test series, starting on Thursday, February 9 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

This series is crucial for the hosts as they have to win at least two Tests to stay in the race to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2021-23.

Australia, meanwhile, have made their preparations in full swing and will be eyeing putting a halt to India's dominance at home. They are also undefeated in their last five Test series, with two of which coming in Asia in 2022.

With all the buildup around the pitch, the surface in Nagpur is expected to assist the spin bowlers. Batting in the fourth innings at this venue takes a lot of courage and temperament as the ball turns a mile once the pitch gets torn.

This makes it crucial for some top-quality batters on both sides to make their knocks count once they settle at the crease and score big.

On that note, let's take a look at three such batters who may have a memorable opening Border-Gavaskar Test from Thursday.

#3 Virat Kohli

With Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant unavailable, Virat Kohli will have a huge role to play as far as India's middle-order is concerned.

Fortunately for the hosts, the Delhi lad has been in top-notch form of late. Following his resurgence at the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli has showcased his brilliance in the ODI formats, amassing 338 runs at an average of 67.6 across six innings so far this year.

Although his last red-ball century came back in November 2019, Kohli is one of those players who thrives against quality opposition.

Moreover, his 354 Test runs at an immaculate average of 88.50 in Nagpur would make him confident of ruling the roost in the whites as well.

#2 Steve Smith

One of India's prime arch nemesis, Steve Smith is similar to Virat Kohli in putting the best foot forward against the toughest of opponents.

The Aussie vice-captain has made life extremely difficult for the Indian bowlers over the years. His average of 72.58 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the most by any batter from either nation. Moreover, Smith's 1,742 runs against India includes eight hundreds and five half-centuries.

The World No. 2 ranked Test batter would also take confidence from his previous heroics in India, where he was the highest run-getter in the 2017 series with 499 runs at an average of 71.28.

The hosts would be eager to see Smith's back otherwise the writing on the wall might be on the cards for them.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India’s batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. https://t.co/xfx7Hjsi8U

Much will be dependent on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara, who is expected to glue the Indian innings together throughout the series.

The Australian side has always brought the best out of him. The Gujarat-born has mustered a total of 1893 runs at an average of 54.08 in 20 matches (his most against any Test team).

With his dogged approach, sound technique and ability to compile big scores, Pujara is nothing less than a bowler's worst nightmare.

If India were to mount match-winning scores in tough conditions then the Mr. Reliable of India would hold the key.

