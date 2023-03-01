IND vs AUS: 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the third Test in Indore 

After comprehensively winning the second Test in Delhi, Team India will look to make it three in a row when they play Australia in the third of the ongoing four-match Test series. The upcoming fixture is set to kickstart at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

With two consecutive wins, the hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a win in Indore would see them seal their fourth straight Test series win over the Aussies.

Australia, meanwhile, will be hopeful of giving India a run for their money under Steve Smith, who will skipper the guests in the absence of Pat Cummins.

The pitches in the first two Tests have been quite challenging for the batters. The Delhi Test saw 34 wickets fall in the space of under eight sessions.

The gulf between the two bowling attacks has been quite apparent so far. However, the potential inclusions of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green would certainly bolster the Aussie bowling unit as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could potentially be match-winners for their respective teams during the upcoming third Test:

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - India

Arguably one of the best off-spinners India have produced in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin will be raring to haunt Australia once again.

The wily bowler has been phenomenal in the first two Tests, having taken 14 wickets at an average of under 14.

Ashwin's mastery is put into context by the fact that since his debut in November 2011, no other bowler has picked up more wickets than Ashwin's 463 wickets in Tests.

Moreover, the Holkar Stadium has suited him so far, having scalped 18 wickets in just two Test matches he has played at the venue. Ashwin will be eyeing to add more to his tally in the third Test.

#2 Nathan Lyon - Australia

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Perhaps the only shining light from the second Test for Australia was the form of their premier spinner Nathan Lyon.

The New South Wales offie gave Australia a solid chance to make a comeback in the series when he picked up a vital fifer in the first innings of the Delhi Test.

#INDvAUS #RavichandranAshwin #NathanLyon Who will end up with more wickets by the end of the series?

Lyon's dilligent lines and lengths have often outfoxed the Indian batters over the years. He has managed to pick up 102 wickets at an average of 34 in just 24 Tests against India.

With his wily deception and ability to generate extra bounce off the surface, the Indian batters need to be on their toes to negate Lyon's threat. The visitors will once again bank on the right-arm spinner to do the majority of the damage.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - India

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Ravindra Jadeja has been under Australia's skin in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ever since the first session of Day 1 of the opening Test in Nagpur, the wily left-arm spinner has largely troubled the visitors. On surfaces that have been inducive to turn, Jadeja has rattled the Aussie batters with straighter ones.

Mufaddal Vohra



1st Test - 7/81.

2nd Test - 10/110.



- 17 wickets already in this series with 2 fifers and a 10 wicket haul, a comeback to remember for ages by Jaddu! Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in this series:1st Test - 7/81.2nd Test - 10/110.- 17 wickets already in this series with 2 fifers and a 10 wicket haul, a comeback to remember for ages by Jaddu! https://t.co/OtI9q5Crav

So far, he has picked up 17 scalps across four innings in the ongoing series. Notably, he has taken a wicket in every fourth over of his bowling in the series.

After two back-to-back Man of the Match performances, there's no doubt that Jadeja won't be amongst wickets in Indore as well.

