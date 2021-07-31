IND vs ENG 2021: 3 best Cheteshwar Pujara knocks against England 

At No.3, Cheteshwar Pujara has been the batting mainstay for India in Tests for close to a decade.

A look at some of his knocks against England shows his authority against the side. The Saurashtra batsman has amassed 1472 runs against England and despite the lean patch he's had, is still one of the players to make the cut when the first of the five-match Test series begins August 4.

Pujara's runs against England came at an average of 40.88 along with a double century, and ahead of the first Test, we take a look at some of his finest knocks against a formidable English side.

#1 2012: Cheteshwar Pujara's solid 206*

A 24-year-old Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his sublime timing, solid defence and some nimble footwork at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His knock helped India secure a nine-wicket victory.

Batting first, India made 521 riding on a double century by Pujara. His unbeaten 206 was studded with 21 fours and had Sachin Tendulkar playing second fiddle with a composed 117.

In reply, England were bundled out for 191 and 406 giving India a target of 77 which the hosts chased down with nine wickets to spare.

#2 2012: Scores 135, but England clinch massive win

It was a resounding 10-wicket win for England. Despite India's competitive 327, buoyed by Cheteshwar Pujara's 135, England had the upper hand after Alastair Cook (122) and Kevin Pietersen (186) gave the side a healthy lead.

In reply, India crumbled for 142 and the visitors chased a paltry 57-run goal without breaking into a sweat.

#3 2018: Cheteshwar Pujara's 132* at Rose Bowl

England may have won by 60 runs, but Cheteshwara Pujara's scintillating ton at Rose Bowl was a sight for sore eyes. The knock comprising of 16 hits to the fence saw some solid timing from his blade.

However, India fell short in their chase of 245 despite fighting knocks by Virat Kohli (58) and Ajinkya Rahane (51). Pujara failed to make a vital contribution in the second innings, scoring just 5. Moeen Ali was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets for 71 as England chalked up a win.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar