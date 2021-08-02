IND vs ENG 2021: 3 reasons why KL Rahul should play in the Test series

Ahead of the first Test against England, the Indian team does have a few things to ponder upon. Shubman Gill has sustained an injury while Ajinkya Rahane is racing against time to be fit. On top of that, the batting order struggled against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which should be a cause of concern for the team.

However, in the practice game, there were a few positive takeaways, the primary of which being the form of KL Rahul. Owing to the injuries and inconsistency of the batsmen, the right-hander could get a nod to be a part of the playing XI for the first Test in Trent Bridge.

KL Rahul has had a stop-start journey so far in Tests. Since starting him as an opening batsman, the management has made up its mind to play him as a middle-order batsman - a challenge that will be new for him.

In this article, we take a look at the three reasons why KL Rahul deserves a go in the Test series:

#1 Current form

KL Rahul was brilliant in his last Test innings in England

Rahul was in good form in the IPL before it was called off. Moreover, in the all-important practice match, he gave a great account of himself with a sparkling century.

Adding KL Rahul to the mix will give the team the depth as well as the counter-attacking ability that will be needed if the England bowlers start applying pressure with the second new ball.

Back with the boys 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kGtUEQ4SfS — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 16, 2021

#2 Injury concern to Ajinkya Rahane

KL Rahul can be an apt replacement for Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is currently struggling with a hamstring issue. Although the Indian management is confident that he will be fit for the first Test, it won't be a bad idea to give him a few extra days of rest considering it is a long series.

KL Rahul is the perfect replacement for Rahane and he should get the nod as he scored that century playing in the middle order. He will walk in at number 5 and more often than not, will take on the second new ball. The 29-year-old has the experience of playing the new ball for the majority of his first class career and this will bode well for the side.

#3 Ability to score big runs

KL Rahul can take the game away from the opposition

KL Rahul's last Test innings in England came at the Oval back in 2018 where he scored a sparkling 149. He has the ability to dig deep and play for the long haul - a trait which will be needed by India during this tour. If the openers and the top order get off to a reasonably good start, KL Rahul is the perfect batsman to come in at number 5 and cash in.

It should also be mentioned here that he will be joined by Rishabh Pant at number 6 and if the duo get going, they will take the match away from the opposition in a jiffy.

This series will thus be the perfect time to not only include KL Rahul but to give him an extended chance to flourish in this format.

