7 iconic shows by an Indian at Trent Bridge

Starting 1959, India have played seven Tests at Nottinghamshire’s Trent Bridge, winning two, losing two and drawing three. Both of India’s victories at the venue came this century. In 2007, India won the second Test at Trent Bridge, which helped them clinch the series. During the 2018 tour, India’s solitary win in the Test series came here.

India’s highest run-getters at Trent Bridge

Virat Kohli is the next name of the list, scoring 200 runs in his last outing at the venue.

India’s most wicket-takers at Trent Bridge

Anil Kumble and Praveen Kumar also have seven wickets at this venue.

India’s 2021 tour of England starts with the Trent Bridge Test on Wednesday. The match will also mark the beginning of the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Ahead of the big match, let’s look at some of the iconic performances by the Indians at Trent Bridge.

Of all home venues where they have played 2 or more matches, England have the worst W/L ratio (1.222) at Trent Bridge.



Of all English venues, India have the best W/L ratio (1) at Trent Bridge. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) August 3, 2021

1996: Sourav Ganguly dazzles with an all-round show

The Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar partnership that stole the show at Trent Bridge.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have amassed 12,400 runs in partnerships in international cricket. In the all-time list of batting pairs, the duo find themselves in second spot after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayewardene. It was at Trent Bridge in 1996 where the prolific association began.

Coming fresh from a debut century at Lord’s, Ganguly continued his dominance at Trent Bridge. Along with Tendulkar, he shared a 255-run stand for the third wicket, with both slamming superb hundreds. Ganguly became only the third batsman to score two centuries in his first two Test innings since Lawrence Rowe and Alvin Kallicharran.

Ganguly was also India’s best bowler in the Test, bagging a three-for. In the second innings, he and Tendulkar shared a quick 86-run stand, with Ganguly getting 48. The Test ended in a draw, but Ganguly grabbed all the headlines and became a sensation in international cricket. He bagged Player of the Match and also was India’s Player of the Series in his first-ever outing.

Brief scores:

India 521 (Sourav Ganguly 136, Sachin Tendulkar 177, Sanjay Manjrekar 53, Rahul Dravid 84; Chris Lewis 3/89) & 211 (Sourav Ganguly 48, Sachin Tendulkar 74; Mark Ealham 4/21) drew with England 564 (Mike Atherton 160, Alec Stewart 50, Nasser Hussain 107*, Mark Ealham 51; Sourav Ganguly 3/71)

2002: Virender Sehwag announces himself as a Test opener

Virender Sehwag celebrates his first Test ton as an opener.

Virender Sehwag was a middle-order batter and was asked to open in ODIs in 2001 to make use of the field restrictions. He found success. But Test cricket was a specialist’s place, and England is no place to experiment, considering the movements on offer.

Skipper Sourav Ganguly and coach John Wright coaxed Sehwag to open at Lord’s. Reluctant at first, Sehwag opened and got a quickfire 84. He was asked to do the same at Trent Bridge, where the ball was moving around on the first day, and England were playing five seamers. Showing tremendous restraint, Sehwag batted beautifully for over four hours to craft his first Test century as an opener.

Over the years, he went on to redefine an opener’s role in Test cricket, making his name as one of the greatest openers in the longest format.

The big three of Indian batting – Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and Rahul Dravid – shone in the second innings to help India eliminate a chance of defeat. However, the best knock of the match was played by Michael Vaughan.

Trivia: The Test match also marked the debuts of Steve Harmison, Robert Key and Parthiv Patel. The Test also saw Rahul Dravid register his maiden hundred in England. He ended up scoring six in the country.

Brief scores:

India 357 (Virender Sehwag 106, Sourav Ganguly 68, Harbhajan Singh 54; Matthew Hoggard 4/105, Steve Harmison 3/57) & 424/8 (Rahul Dravid 115, Sachin Tendulkar 92, Sourav Ganguly 99) drew with England 617 (Michael Vaughan 197, Alec Stewart 87, Craig White 94*; Zaheer Khan 3/110, Harbhajan Singh 3/175)

2007: Zaheer Khan inspires India to history

Zaheer Khan celebrates the wicket of Michael Vaughan.

India had barely managed to escape with a draw at Lord’s. They won a vital toss at Nottingham, and Zaheer Khan capitalized. Exhibiting exceptional swing-bowling skills, Zaheer’s four-for skittled England under 200.

The batters seized the opportunity. Dinesh Karthik and Wasim Jaffer added a 147-run opening stand. Skipper Dravid and Tendulkar added 97, followed by another 96-run between Tendulkar and Ganguly, both of whom fell to poor umpiring decisions.

The England contingent managed to infuriate Zaheer by welcoming him to the crease with spread jellybeans that were being thrown at him. The left-arm pacer responded with a five-for that guided India to their first win at the venue.

Tempers flared throughout the Test that India managed to seal. The next Test ended in a draw which meant India had won a series in England after 21 years. India haven’t won a series in England since.

Brief scores:

England 198 (Alastair Cook 43; Zaheer Khan 4/59, Anil Kumble 3/32) & 355 (Andrew Strauss 55, Michael Vaughan 124, Paul Collingwood 63; Zaheer Khan 5/75) lost to India 481 (Dinesh Karthik 77, Wasim Jaffer 62, Sachin Tendulkar 91, Sourav Ganguly 79, VVS Laxman 54; Chris Tremlett 3/80, Monty Panesar 4/101) & 73 for 3 (Chris Tremlett 3/12) by seven wickets

