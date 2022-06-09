IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday's India vs South Africa match?

South Africa beat India by seven wickets in yesterday’s T20I match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Ishan Kishan’s 48-ball 76 lifted India to 211 for four. However, a stunning fourth-wicket partnership of 131 between David Miller (64* off 31) and Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) lifted South Africa to a commanding win with five balls in hand.

The victory saw South Africa achieve their highest T20I run chase while the defeat ended India's 12-match winning streak in the format.

The hosts were in a spot of bother at 81 for three in the ninth over when Miller walked out to join a struggling Van der Dussen. Fresh from his IPL 2022 exploits, Miller switched to aggressive mode after a watchful start. He thumped his Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya for a four and six and followed it up by smacking Axar Patel for four, six, and six. A couple of more big hits off Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw Miller race to 50 in 22 balls.

Van der Dussen, however, continued to look out of sorts at the other end. As a result, despite Miller’s blitzkrieg, South Africa went into the last five overs needing 64. Van der Dussen had some luck as Shreyas Iyer put down a catch at deep midwicket when the batter was on 29. It was just the break the South African batter needed as he went berserk after that.

The 17th over began with Van der Dussen clobbering two consecutive full tosses from Harshal Patel over the ropes. A four and a six followed as the Proteas batter brought up his 50 off 37 balls. Twenty-two came off the over, leaving South Africa a very gettable target of 34 runs in the last three overs.

India were still in the game. However, Van der Dussen and Miller swung their bats around and looted 22 off the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. That pretty much sealed the deal in the visitors’ favor.

Chasing 212, South Africa got off to a poor start as skipper Temba Bavuma nicked Bhuvneshwar and was back in the hut for 10. However, the Proteas’ decision to promote Dwaine Pretorius helped the chasing side gain momentum. The big-hitter slogged Yuzvendra Chahal for six after he was introduced in the fourth over. Quinton de Kock also helped himself to two fours as South Africa raced to 42 for one after four overs.

Pretorius took a liking to Hardik’s pace bowling and muscled him for three maximums in the fifth over. It needed the guile of Harshal to end Pretorius’ dangerous knock on 29 off 13. The pacer completely foxed the pinch-hitter with a slower ball, which was a full toss, and knocked him over.

Axar kept India ahead in the game, sending De Kock back for 22 off 18. The South African opener holed out to deep square leg to leave the visitors in trouble. However, India’s bowlers and new skipper Rishabh Pant were clueless in the face of Miller and Van der Dussen’s onslaught.

Ishan Kishan’s blazing 76, Hardik Pandya cameo lift India to 211 for 4

Ishan Kishan’s terrific fifty went in vain. Pic: BCCI

Ishan Kishan top-scored with 76 off 48 as India posted 211 for four after losing the toss and being sent into bat. At the death, Hardik Pandya came in and clubbed an unbeaten 31 off 12 to provide the finishing touches to the innings.

Kishan dominated proceedings in the powerplay as the Men in Blue reached 51 for no loss after six overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who struggled for momentum, had a lucky escape when Dwaine Pretorius let a ball through his hands at long leg and conceded a six. Gaikwad could not utilize the chance though as dragged the next ball from Wayne Parnell to midwicket. He was back in the hut for 23 off 15.

Shreyas Iyer came in and played some smashing strokes, including two straight sixes off Tabraiz Shamsi. The hosts reached a comfortable 102 for one at the halfway stage. Kishan brought up his half-century off 37 balls in style. He clobbered Keshav Maharaj for a maximum over deep midwicket.

In the next over bowled by Maharaj, the 13th of the innings, Kishan slammed the left-arm spinner for two sixes and two boundaries. He overturned an lbw decision using the DRS but fell to the last ball of the over. Attempting another big hit, he only managed to drag the ball to wide long-on.

Rishabh Pant could have been dismissed without scoring as he collided with bowler Kagiso Rabada following a mix-up with Shreyas. However, the fielder coming in from midwicket, Tristan Stubbs, messed up the throw and the Indian captain survived.

Pretorius provided some relief to South Africa, knocking over Shreyas for 36 off 27. However, Pant slapped him for two sixes and a four in the same over. Hardik carried on his great form from IPL 2022, smashing three sixes and two fours in his wonderful cameo.

India vs South Africa 2022: Who was Player of the Match in the 1st T20I?

Kishan was brilliant with his big-hitting for India. He struck 11 fours and three sixes in a wonderful exhibition of clean striking. Hardik came in towards the death and played a fine cameo.

For South Africa, Miller led the fightback with a brutal fifty while van der Dussen overcame a slow start to play a match-winning hand.

Miller was named Player of the Match for his game-changing knock.

