IND vs SA 2022: "I would put Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan" - Saba Karim on Team India's wicketkeeping conundrum

Former international cricketer Saba Karim believes that Rishabh Pant remains the first-choice wicketkeeper in Team India's lineup, despite Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan's presence in the national side.

During a discussion on India News Sports, he pointed out that Pant has the X factor, which gives him an edge over the other two candidates. He backed the left-hander to retain his side in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

He suggested that the RR skipper could still be a part of the team as a pure batter, given his recent impressive performances with the bat. He, however, felt that Kishan might find it difficult, as he has failed to make an impact with the willow lately.

Karim explained:

"I would put Rishabh Pant ahead of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. I don't see the X factor in these two that Rishabh Pant has. Samson is a wonderful strokeplayer and can retain his side in the team as a batter.

"Ishan Kishan hasn't made the most of his chances, which is why he has fallen down the pecking order. With that said, Pant would be my first-choice in both white-ball and red-ball cricket."

The former national selector mentioned that the performances of all the keeper-batters will be assessed based on how well they do with the bat. He emphasized that Sanju can cement his place in the team only as a pure batter, and not because of his wicketkeeping skills.

He added:

"Selectors aren't looking at all these players as keeper-batters. They consider them pure batters and it is an added bonus if you are also able to keep wickets. Sanju Samson's return to the main team will happen as a batter, not as a wicketkeeper."

The former Delhi Daredevils player was impressive in the ODI series against South Africa on Thursday, October 6. While India lost the contest by nine runs, he received widespread praise for his unbeaten 86-run knock.

"We have seen a big improvement after this year's IPL" - Saba Karim on Sanju Samson's performances

Karim mentioned that the Kerala captain has showcased great consistency lately, making the most of his opportunities. He highlighted how the player has improved since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

He remarked:

"Sanju Samson has performed well whenever he has had an opportunity recently. The consistency has been quite good and we have seen a big improvement after this year's IPL."

The Kerala had a decently successful stint in the latest edition of the cash-rich league, mustering 458 runs from 17 games while captaining the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The right-handed batter played some useful knocks during India's white-ball series against West Indies earlier this month. He was appointed as the India A skipper for three One-Dayers against New Zealand A that took place last month.

The 27-year-old was in tremendous form in the series, finishing as the leading run-getter with 120 runs from three appearances. Samson will next be seen in action on Sunday, October 9, in the second ODI between India and South Africa.

