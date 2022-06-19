IND vs SA 2022: Predicting the top 3 run-getters for the 5th T20I between India and South Africa

After four exciting clashes, the caravan moves to Bengaluru for the decider of the series between India and South Africa. The hosts will have their task cut out against a strong Proteas side in the fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 19.

The visitors outclassed India in the first two games in Delhi and Cuttack. However, the Rishabh Pant-led unit showed great character and fought back in the last two games in Vishakhapatnam and Rajkot.

However, the home team cannot relax considering South Africa, who have also played some outstanding cricket in the series, will be eager to challenge India.

While rain can play a spoilsport in the game, there's no denying that the pitch and the small boundaries at Chinnaswamy have always favoured the batters.

Ahead of tonight's all-important clash, we take a look at three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the fourth T20I.

India v South Africa - 4th T20

The 2022 IPL did wonders for India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. While he was always an explosive finisher, the recently-concluded tournament saw Pandya prosper as a middle-order batter as well.

The Gujarat-born cricketer has carried his batting confidence in the ongoing IND-SA T20I series as well. After finishing out the innings for India in the first game, Pandya stabilized the innings after an early collapse in the last game.

In total, Pandya has scored 117 runs in four games at an average of 58.5 (best average among all batters in the series so far). The talented dasher will hope to continue his impressive form in Bengaluru as well.

India v South Africa - 1st T20

Unfortunately for South Africa, their star batter Quinton de Kock injured his wrist in the first T20I in Delhi. The injury saw De Kock sit out of the next two games, where he was badly missed by his side.

However, the left-hander made his comeback into the side in the previous game. De Kock will hold the key for South Africa up the order and will aim to provide them with express starts.

The Johannesburg-born opener loves playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In 11 innings, De Kock has smashed 463 runs at an average of 46.5, including three half-centuries and a hundred.

India v South Africa - 4th T20

Ishan Kishan has been India's best batter in the series so far. The left-handed dasher has given great starts in each of the four games so far and is the leading run-getter in the series.

Kishan has amassed 191 runs at an average of 47.7 at a strike rate of 147 in four matches.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 All to play for in Bengaluru Solid winAll to play for in Bengaluru Solid win 🇮🇳 All to play for in Bengaluru https://t.co/PboDzYE0nw

The men in blue need the 23-year-old to set the tone and apply pressure to the Proteas bowlers right away. Where his other teammates in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant haven't been consistent, Kishan will be eager to utilize his good batting form tonight as well.

