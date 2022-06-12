IND vs SA 2022: Predicting top three run-getters for the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa 

Following a run-fest in Delhi, India and South Africa are set to go head-to-head in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match T20I series. The high-profile encounter will be played at the Barabari Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (12 June).

While the Indian team are well accustomed to their home conditions, they fell short in defending 211 runs in the series opener. A match-winning unbeaten partnership between Rassie van der Dussen (75* off 46) and David Miller (64* off 31) marched the visitors to a seven-wicket win with five balls to spare.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow prior to the commencement of the series as incumbent skipper KL Rahul was ruled out for the entire series due to an injury. This led to Rishabh Pant taking charge of the Men in Blue for the first time in his career. The left-hander came under the pump for several of his captaincy decisions in the first T20I.

Pant will aim to spearhead his troops to a strong comeback and lead from the front in the forthcoming encounter.

Ahead of today's important clash, we take a look at three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the second T20I between India and South Africa.

#3. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Quinton de Kock failed to convert the start in the 1st T20I (Credit: BCCI)

Quinton de Kock missed out after a steady start in the first game. He smashed three boundaries in his 18-ball stay of 22 runs before getting caught on the boundary.

Having a reputation for providing his side with express starts, De Kock has been a pocket-sized dynamo for South Africa over the years. What's more, the Johannesburg-born cricketer loves playing against India. He boasts whacking numbers against the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket. In T20Is alone, De Kock averages 53 and has a strike rate of 144 against them.

The hosts will be eager to get rid of De Kock as soon as possible, should the South African might haunt them with a big score in the second T20I.

#2. Ishan Kishan (India)

From South Africa's pocket-sized dynamo to India's, Ishan Kishan is key in setting the tone for his side right from the word go.

The left-hander looked in pristine touch in the previous game, scoring 76 off 48 deliveries. He clobbered as many as 11 boundaries and three sixes, including hitting two consecutive sixes and fours in a single over of Keshav Maharaj.

After surviving the initial threat from the African pacers, Kishan asserted his dominance and made full use of the batting conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 23-year old will be oozing in confidence following his knock and will aim to replicate it tonight as well.

#1. Shreyas Iyer (India)

Shreyas Iyer played a fine knock of 36 in 1st T20I (Credit: BCCI)

Another batter who missed out on a solid start in the first T20I was Shreyas Iyer. The right-hander was India's second-highest run-getter in that game, scoring 36 in 27 deliveries.

After rotating the strike against pacers, Iyer didn't let the slower bowlers settle in, especially Tabraiz Shamsi. He hit the World No.1 T20I bowler for three sixes.

With neither Virat Kohli nor Suryakumar Yadav in the squad, Iyer will aim to maximize his opportunities and solidify his stake in the top-order.

The Mumbai-born talented dasher is India's highest run-getter so far this year. He has amassed 265 runs in five games at an astronomical average of 132.5 and a strike rate of 165.6.

With his top-notch form in the blues of India, we expect him to be amongst runs against the Proteas again tonight.

