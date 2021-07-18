IND vs SL 2021: Indian cricketers who made their ODI debuts together since 2000

Indian cricketers have improved significantly over the last few years. The competition to earn a spot in the Indian cricket team is constantly getting tougher. The team management unearths new talent every year, and it is a challenge for new Indian cricketers to retain their spots in the team.

The Indian team has tried many new players over the last few years. While international teams usually prefer to have experienced stars in the playing XI, the Men in Blue have not hesitated to pick multiple debutants in their match squad.

Earlier today, the Indian cricket team handed the duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav their maiden ODI caps against Sri Lanka. In this article, we look at the other previous instances in the last 21 years when multiple Indian cricketers made their debuts together.

1. Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan

On this day in 2000 two heroes of India's WC 2011 victory Yuvraj & Zaheer made their ODI debut#15YearsOfYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/d4vu5DRzsq — Troll Cricket (@TrollCricket3) October 3, 2015

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan are two legends of Indian cricket who started their ODI careers together. The Indian cricket team included them in the playing XI for the first time in an ICC Knockout Trophy match against Kenya on October 3, 2000.

While Yuvraj did not get a chance to bat in that match, he bowled a decent spell of 4-1-16-0. Meanwhile, Zaheer picked up a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

2. MS Dhoni and Joginder Sharma

Fun fact - MS Dhoni and Joginder Sharma made their debut in the same match - India vs Bangladesh in Chittagong - December 23rd 2004. #fb — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) January 18, 2013

Not many fans may remember that ICC T20 World Cup 2007 hero Joginder Sharma started his ODI career with MS Dhoni. Both players received their maiden ODI caps ahead of a match against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004.

Dhoni got run out before he could open his account in his first ODI innings, while Joginder bowled a brilliant spell of 1/28, that included two maiden overs.

3. Umesh Yadav, Ashok Dinda and Vinay Kumar

So India have debuted Umesh Yadav, Vinay Kumar and Ashok Dinda. Looking forward to em bowling! For now, India at 18/0 in 3.1 overs. — Dream11 (@Dream11) May 28, 2010

The Indian pace-bowling trio of Umesh Yadav, Ashok Dinda and Vinay Kumar played their first ODI against Zimbabwe on May 28, 2010. Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team lost to the lower-ranked Zimbabwean team in that game.

All three debutants had an economy rate of six or more. While Vinay Kumar took two wickets in his spell, Dinda and Yadav returned wicketless.

4. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair

A trio of Indian cricketers made their ODI debut against Zimbabwe on June 11, 2016. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair were the three new names. Rahul smashed a century on his ODI debut.

Nair, who opened the innings with Rahul, managed only seven runs. Chahal bowled a decent spell of 1/27 against the African team in Harare.

5. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

In a rare instance, India included two debutant openers in their playing XI for an ODI against New Zealand on February 5, 2020. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the Men in Blue in that contest.

They had a decent 50-run opening stand. Shaw scored 20 runs from 21 deliveries, and his partner Agarwal amassed 32 runs off 31 balls.

6. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna

Indian cricketers Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were the pair of Indian cricketers to make their ODI debuts together in 2021. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the second pair.

Pandya and Krishna played their first ODI match against England on March 23, 2021 in Pune. Krunal hit a magnificent 31-ball 58*, while Krishna picked up a four-wicket haul as both debutants helped India defeat England by 66 runs.

It will be interesting to see how Yadav and Ishan perform in their first match.

