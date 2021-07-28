IND vs SL 2021: “Never fails to play inconsistently” - Twitterati bashes Sanju Samson for another failure in international cricket

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was dismissed in bizarre fashion in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday.

In the 17th over of the innings, Samson went down the track to Akila Dananjaya. The spinner saw the batsman coming and shortened his length. Samson tried to stretch out and block the delivery but only ended up squeezing the ball between the bat and pad. Unfortunately for Samson, the ball rolled backwards and ended up hitting the stumps.

The bizarre dismissal marked another failure for the talented wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala at the international level. Samson was dismissed was 7 off 13 balls. Exasperated Indian fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration following yet another missed opportunity for Samson. Here are some Twitter reactions to Samson’s failure and the manner of his dismissal on Wednesday in the second T20I.

Sanju Samson got out in a way only Sanju Samson would! 🥴 #INDvSL — Kevin Talati (@talatikevin82) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson is the only person who has disappointed me

more number of times than I have disappointed myself — Anand . (@whenAnand) July 28, 2021

samson jaise ipl ke liye hee bane hain.. international inke bass ki nahi. — 𝒄𝑹 :): (@WoundedTiger_) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson in T20Is:



19

6

8

2

23

15

10

27

7 - TODAY #SLvIND #TeamIndia #INDvSL — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson doesn't belong to international arena now he gotta improve like hell he throws his wicket like anything feels like now ishan kishan is ahead of him#IndvsSL — shubham dubey (@shubham7043) July 28, 2021

Samson never fails to play inconsistently 😪#IndvsSL — kashish Gandhi (@kashishgandhi) July 28, 2021

man, looks like even calling Sanju Samson unlucky would be an understatement. this is honestly terrible for him 😭 — kavya 🦋 (@kavyacj) July 28, 2021

#Samson should have tried playing his natural game like how #Ruturaj & #Padikkal played



Another opportunity wasted



Pant & KL will be there for sure in T20 team WC



Guess #IshanKishan will grab the spot of #Samson as backup



Feeling sad for him😣#INDvSL #SLvsIND #SanjuSamson — Ram Robert Rahim (@itsme_rrr9438) July 28, 2021

This is the last series for Sanju Samson... he is good for Ipl only along with prithvi shaw as well..#SLvIND — shankar vishwakarma (@ShankarFlying56) July 28, 2021

#SLvIND



Sanju Samson in Sanju Samson in

IPL: international

cricket: pic.twitter.com/SEjCCyV0zT — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) July 28, 2021

I retire from being a Sanju Samson fan . If Samson plays pressure is on team . #INDvSL — Gokul G Nair ©️ (@GokulGN13142468) July 28, 2021

Samson haven't played a single notable knock for all the chances he got, right? I don't remember any. — Andy (@WeBleedBlue007) July 28, 2021

You say inconsistent I hear Sanju Samson — Anrich Nortje (@cricshub41) July 28, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has overtaken Samson's highest score in t20 internationals in his debut game — Chad Nick (@NikhilD83999984) July 28, 2021

Given a chance be suryakumar Yadav, not Sanju samson — The Mere Spectator (@the_gopz) July 28, 2021

Sanju Samson’s horrendous T20I record so far

Although hugely talented, Samson has just not been able to find his feet at the international level despite being given a few opportunities. The 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka was his ninth match in the format for India.

Samson has only managed to score 117 runs in his T20I career so far at an average of 13. His highest T20I score thus far has been 27, which came in the first T20I of the ongoing series. In four of the nine matches, Samson has been dismissed for single-figure scores, the latest being on Wednesday.

Samson made his ODI debut in the third match of the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He made a run-a-ball 46 but India lost the dead rubber by three wickets.

India set Sri Lanka 133 for victory in 2nd T20I

Sent into bat after losing the toss in the second T20I in Colombo, India struggled on a sluggish surface and were restricted to 132 for 5. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 40 off 42 balls for India. For Sri Lanka, Akila Dananjaya was the best bowler with figures of 2 for 29.

Owing to Krunal Pandya testing COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, India were forced to field a new-look side in the match. Four players - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya - were handed their T20I debuts.

Gaikwad scored 21 from 18 while Padikkal contributed 29 in 23. Rana was dismissed for 9 off 12 balls.

