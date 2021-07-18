IND vs SL 2021: Why is Sanju Samson not playing today?

Sanju Samson was a notable absentee from the Indian team announced for the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Fans questioned his absence, as Samson has been with the team for quite some time now. He was in good form in the IPL and was supposed to take up the keeper's role in the first ODI.

An appearance in the first 50-over game against Sri Lanka would have been Sanju Samson's ODI debut as he has only played seven T20I's for India to date. He has been traveling with the squad for a while and would be eager for this opportunity. However, it has now been revealed that Samson is injured and has therefore not been picked for the first ODI.

Sanju Samson carrying a niggle which is been assessed by the team hence he misses out on the ODI debut. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2021

Sanju Samson had a great IPL 2021. He scored 277 runs at an average of 46.17 in the seven matches he played. He was also given captaincy duty by Rajasthan Royals and handled the added pressure well. Missing out on an ODI debut is sad for Samson, but he will fancy his chances of bouncing back.

Ishan Kishan set to keep wickets in the absence of injured Sanju Samson

The Mumbai Indians duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have received their ODI caps. They are all set to make their debut in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. While it was clear that Suryakumar would make it to the eleven, Kishan's place was the one in doubt.

Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson were key contenders for the number four and number five spots, while Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Suryakumar Yadav were favourites to claim their spots in the top three. Ishan Kishan, who is celebrating his birthday today, has been handed a debut by Team India.

Moment to cherish! 😊 👍



A loud round of applause for @ishankishan51, who will make his ODI debut on his birthday, along with @surya_14kumar. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/rf0sHqdzSK pic.twitter.com/FITavg37PH — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

Kishan will be looking to make his birthday a memorable one with a good performance against Sri Lanka. He will be very well aware that Samson could be available for selection in the second ODI and a poor performance here could put Kishan's spot in doubt.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, was an obvious pick. He has a very good chance of becoming India's No.3 batsman in the T20 World Cup and should be given as many opportunities as possible to bat at that position. It will be interesting to see what a young Indian team can do against a weak Sri Lankan line-up.

