3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should be India's No. 5 in Tests

Eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant came out to bat at No.5 in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. India were looking to rejig their middle order, after dropping stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for the series.

There were no surprises when Hanuma Vihari came out to bat after India lost their first wicket, but there was one indeed when instead of Shreyas Iyer, it was Pant who came in after the third wicket fell.

It wasn't the first time batting at this position for the swashbuckling southpaw, as he had played that role during India's last tour of Australia.

Of course, Pant answered whatever questions were there about his promotion, that too, in style, hitting 96 off 97 to take India out of a spot of bother.

It may be argued that Pant was sent up the order to counter the threat of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. However, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think that he can be Rahane's long-term replacement.

Let's look at three reasons why Rishabh Pant can be a great option at No. 5 in the long run.

#1 Rishabh Pant has a fantastic record

Rishabh Pant played two memorable knocks against Australia at No. 5 in India's famous series win in 2020/21

Rishabh Pant has so far played only four innings at No. 5, but has three half-centuries. These are: 96 in Mohali, 97 in the 2nd innings when India rescued a draw in Sydney in 2021, and the famous 89* at the Gabba in the next match.

His average at three-down is 96.67 and he strikes at an incredible rate of 79.67 in that position. It's a small sample size, but it shows that he has thrived in that position when used there.

That two of those four innings were crucial contributions Down Under add further weight to his credentials at No. 5. Pant has shown that he does have the defensive game for Tests. He has also shown that he can score quickly without taking unnecessary risks.

But his biggest strength, and India would be wise to use that to their advantage, is the left-hander's ability to take the game away from the opposition quickly. He puts the pressure back on the opponents in case of them getting quick wickets.

When Pant scored his century in South Africa, he was going at a strike rate of close to 100, while Virat Kohli was grinding it out. But once Kohli fell and Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur followed in quick succession, he was forced to slow down, and he adapted to the situation, showing great game awareness.

But at No.5, he could continue to dominate the bowling attacks for longer periods.

#2 Left-Right combination

Rishabh Pant can provide some variety in the Indian middle order as a left-hander

As things stand, India's batters till No. 4 are all right-handers, even considering the backup options and players who are likely to break through if opportunities arise.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are the only two left-handers among recognised batters in the Test setup who are regular features in the team.

Moving Pant higher up allows India to have more balance and not make them a one-dimensional lineup for the opposition bowling attacks to target.

Left-arm spinners are majorly considered the best line of attack against a lineup loaded with right-handers and no one in recent times neutralises that threat like Rishabh Pant does.

Even if his partner at the other end is struggling against a left-arm spinner, Pant often attacks them so hard that the opposition is almost forced to replace them, as the likes of Jack Leach and Lasith Embuldeniya have found out. He even negates the threat of left-arm pacers to an extent.

#3 More freedom

India have a deep batting lineup, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both very capable with the willow. Playing at No. 5 allows Rishabh Pant more of a cushion to counter-attack if India are under the pump, with a specialist batter and the two all-rounders to follow.

Even away from home, if only one of Jadeja and Ashwin play, Pant would still have two batting options after him, so he can play his natural game without as much worry of having to bat with the tail.

And if one of the two spinners is replaced by someone like Shardul Thakur away from home, then he still has as much freedom as he does in home Tests.

This was on display in the second Test of the home series against England when, in the second innings, he got out for 8 while playing at No. 5, and Ashwin went on to hit a fine century.

