IND vs SL 2023, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a thrilling game that went all the way down to the wire, the Men in Blue hung on to claim victory off the last ball, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 163, Sri Lanka crumbled to 68/5. However, skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21 off 10) gave the visitors hope, adding a brisk 40 for the sixth wicket. Chamika Karunaratne (23* off 16) gave India some nervous moments in the end.

With 13 needed off the last over, Karunaratne clubbed the third ball from Axar Patel over midwicket for a six. However, the left-arm spinner held his nerves under pressure and did not concede another boundary as India sneaked home to victory. Debutant pacer Shivam Mavi had a memorable game, finishing with 4/22.

BCCI @BCCI



win by 2 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #INDvSL

@mastercardindia That's that from the 1st T20I. #TeamIndia win by 2 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… That's that from the 1st T20I.#TeamIndia win by 2 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/BEU4ICTc3Y

Defending 162, the hosts could have had Pathum Nissanka’s wicket in the first over, but Sanju Samson dropped a simple catch off Hardik Pandya’s bowling. Nissanka chipped a length ball over the bowler's head. Samson ran to his left from mid-off, but put in what seemed like a needless dive to spill a simple catch.

Kusal Mendis slammed Mavi for consecutive boundaries. But the pacer hit back by cleaning up Nissanka (1) through the gate in the same over, with one that nipped back in sharply.

In the fourth over, Dhananjaya de Silva also smashed Mavi for back-to-back fours. However, the pacer again had the last laugh. Dhananjaya (8) flicked a full delivery, but only managed to lob the ball to mid-on. This time, Samson did not make any mistake.

Sri Lanka lost two more wickets before the halfway stage of their innings. After launching Yuzvendra Chahal for a six down the ground, Charith Asalanka (12) fell to a brilliant catch from Ishan Kishan. The left-hander top-edged a pull off Umran Malik (2/27) and the ball went high in the air. Kishan, with the gloves on, ran behind it, towards fine leg, and completed a sensational diving catch.

Kusal Mendis was looking dangerous on 28. However, immediately after smashing Harshal Patel for four, he slashed the next delivery, a short and wide ball, straight to deep cover. Sri Lanka were in big trouble at 66/4 when drinks were taken after 10 overs.

India maintained their ascendancy in the second half of Sri Lanka’s innings as Bhanuka Rajapaksa (10) chipped a length ball from Harshal straight up in the air. Skipper Pandya took a well-judged catch, but walked off, feeling some pain in his right leg. He came back soon.

Shanaka and Hasaranga then combined to lift Sri Lanka’s hopes with some scintillating strokeplay. The fightback began with the Lankan skipper launching Axar for a maximum over his head. After a couple of fours off Umran’s bowling, Hasaranga then slammed Chahal for consecutive sixes.

Mavi ended the vital stand as Hasaranga (21 off 10) lofted a slower delivery outside off from the debutant pacer into the hands of mid-off. Shanaka kept the fight alive for Sri Lanka with some stupendous hitting.

His terrific innings, however, ended on 45 off 27 balls as he struck a full ball from Umran straight to extra cover. The wicket delivery clocked 155 kph on the speed gun. Karunaratne gave it his all, but Lanka fell tantalizingly short.

Hooda, Axar lift India to 162/5 after disappointing start

Deepak Hooda (left) and Axar Patel. Pic: BCCI

Deepak Hooda (41* off 23) and Axar (31* off 20) featured in a scintillating 68-run unbroken stand for the sixth wicket as India recovered from a poor start with the bat. Hooda struck four fours and a six, while Axar chipped in with three fours and a maximum to lift the Men in Blue to a competitive total.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India got off to a rapid start as Kishan clubbed Kasun Rajitha for a six and two fours in the first over, which went for 17. Maheesh Theekshana, however, struck for Sri Lanka at the other end, trapping T20I debutant Shubman Gill (7) lbw as the opener missed his pull.

Suryakumar Yadav’s scoop proved to be his undoing for a change. His attempted ramp off Karunaratne was toe-ended to short fine leg. The Indian vice-captain was dismissed for 7. The hosts ended the powerplay at 41/2.

India kept slipping. Samson (5) mistimed a hoick off Dhananjaya de Silva to short third man. He survived a slog earlier in the same over as the ball ended just short of a fielder, but did not learn from his mistake.

Skipper Pandya joined Kishan and the duo put together a period where India found some impressive boundaries. The hosts reached 75/3 at the halfway stage. However, Kishan (37) fell immediately after the drinks break, top-edging a slog sweep off Hasaranga to midwicket. Pandya’s innings ended on 29 when he edged a late cut off Dilshan Madushanka to the keeper.

Hooda gave the Indian innings some much-needed momentum, clubbing Theekshana for sixes off consecutive deliveries in the 16th over. In the next over, he slammed Hasaranga for a maximum over midwicket.

BCCI @BCCI

* for Deepak Hooda

for Ishan Kishan

* for Akshar Patel

Over to our bowlers now



Sri Lanka innings underway.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S…

#INDvSL #TeamIndia post 162/5 on the board!* for Deepak Hoodafor Ishan Kishan* for Akshar PatelOver to our bowlers nowSri Lanka innings underway.Scorecard #TeamIndia post 162/5 on the board!4⃣1⃣* for Deepak Hooda3⃣7⃣ for Ishan Kishan3⃣1⃣* for Akshar PatelOver to our bowlers now 👍 👍Sri Lanka innings underway.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-1S… #INDvSL https://t.co/9yrF802Khi

Axar joined the big-hitting act by helping a length ball on his pads from Madushanka over the ropes. A half-volley was then dispatched over extra cover for four. Hooda managed a six and four off the last over by Rajitha as India crossed 160.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Hooda top-scored for India with a stroke-filled 41*. Kishan chipped in with 37 and also took a brilliant catch. Debutant Mavi (4/22) stood out with the ball, while fast bowler Umran (2/27) also impressed.

Shanaka once again fought hard for Sri Lanka with the bat. Hasaranga (21 off 10 & 1/22) made handy contributions.

Hooda was named Player of the Match for his terrific counter-attack under pressure.

Poll : 0 votes