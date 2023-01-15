IND vs SL 2023: 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the 3rd ODI 

The Indian bowling attack orchestrated a series-clinching win in the second ODI when they bundled out Sri Lanka for just 215 runs. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by four wickets in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The Sri Lankan bowlers, meanwhile, started their defense on an encouraging note when they reduced India to 86/4 inside 15 overs. However, they couldn't find the death blow to seal the game and ended up losing their grip on the contest.

Cricket.com @weRcricket



Clichéd as it may sound, all that’s at stake for the young SL side is pride.



cricket.com/news/with-seri…



#INDvSL | #TeamIndia 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗺 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗭𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗗𝗜𝘀Clichéd as it may sound, all that’s at stake for the young SL side is pride. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗺 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗭𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗗𝗜𝘀📰 Clichéd as it may sound, all that’s at stake for the young SL side is pride.🔗cricket.com/news/with-seri…#INDvSL | #TeamIndia https://t.co/WrKinCI0Dq

Both India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns for the third and final ODI on January 15 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which will be a good surface for the bowlers.

This may set up an exciting clash between the two bowling attacks. On that note, let's discuss three bowlers who can pick up the most wickets in the upcoming third ODI.

#1 Kasun Rajitha - Sri Lanka

Kasun Rajitha

Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series, with four scalps at an average of 33 in the two fixtures. The seamer will once again be the spearhead of his side's bowling unit.

The 29-year-old has the ability to move the new ball both ways and could pose a difficult challenge for the Indian top-order batters. Rajitha has also developed a wily slower ball, which he used in the last game to great effect and scalped three wickets.

The right-armer will want to dish out a special performance on Sunday to help his side cap off the series on a high note.

#2 Mohammed Siraj - India

Mohammed Siraj

The steep rise of Mohammed Siraj in the 50-over format has been heartening to witness. In 2022, Siraj stepped up more often than not for the Men in Blue and ended the year as India's highest ODI wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 23.5 across 15 innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl What a bowler Mohammed Siraj has turned into 🤩 What a bowler Mohammed Siraj has turned into 🤩#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/T5Zd5AKXGw

He started 2023 in a similar fashion as well, troubling the Sri Lankan batters with his seam movement to a great extent. The Hyderabadi speedster is also currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with five wickets at an immaculate average of 12 in the two games.

Siraj has more or less sealed his place in the starting XI for India and will be itching to get on the field and continue his form with the ball in the upcoming third ODI as well.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - India

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Kuldeep Yadav won the “player of the match” for his top spell Kuldeep Yadav won the “player of the match” for his top spell 🔥#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/7g616SGGQy

India's wrecker-in-chief from the last game, Kuldeep Yadav, has taken his game to the next level over the last few months. After battling poor form and injuries in 2020 and 2021, Kuldeep witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022. The left-armer had a promising IPL 2022 in Delhi Capitals (DC) colors, followed by some inspired outings for Team India.

While he was not picked for the first match of the series, Kuldeep Yadav was added to the team for the second ODI and instantly made his presence felt.

He brought India back into the game after breaking a crunch partnership between Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis in his very first over. The wily left-arm spinner took a total of three scalps in the game and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for his heroic spell.

It's worth mentioning that Kuldeep has taken 10 wickets in his last five ODI appearances. The Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again in the upcoming ODI also.

Poll : 0 votes