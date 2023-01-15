IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram 

After a gritty win in the second ODI, Team India are set to go head-to-head against Sri Lanka for the final game of the series. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The Men in Blue have already secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 after clinching the first two one-dayers.

After deciding to bat first in the second ODI in Kolkata, the visitors were in a commanding position of 102/1 in 17 overs. However, a batting collapse saw them lose six wickets inside just 50 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the wreckers-in-chief for India, picking up three scalps apiece to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215 in 39.4 overs.

In response, India's top order failed miserably as the hosts looked down the barrel of a gun after being reduced to 86/4. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya stitched together a much-needed partnership of 75 runs which brought India closer to the target. Rahul, with his gritty 64*, shepherded the side home in the 44th over.

With the ODI series already in their pocket, India will hope to continue their winning momentum going. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope for a better outing in the final ODI given how poorly they performed in the previous two encounters.

The third ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#1 Virat Kohli can complete 20000 international runs in bilateral matches

Virat Kohli scored a ton in the first ODI in Guwahati [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli has a chance to achieve another milestone in his already illustrious career.

If Kohli manages to score at least 62 runs in the upcoming third ODI, he will complete 20,000 international runs in bilateral matches. The Delhi lad has mustered a total of 24,715 international runs out of which 19,938 have come during bilaterals.

Sachin Tendulkar (22,960), Jacques Kallis (20,655) and Kumar Sangakkara (20,154) are the only three players to have smashed more than 20,000 international runs in bilateral matches.

Moreover, if Kohli scores 63 runs on Sunday, he will eclipse Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 12650 runs to become the fifth-highest run-getter in ODI history.

#2 Rohit Sharma can become only the third Indian to score 12000 international runs in wins

Rohit Sharma has been a top performer for India in white-ball cricket [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma has also mastered white-ball cricket and has been one of the greatest batters in recent history.

While the Indian skipper will be aiming to finish the series on a high note, a significant personal record will also await him when he enters the crease on Sunday.

If Rohit scores at least one run in the third ODI and India wins the tie, he will become only the third Indian ever to mount 12000 international runs in wins.

Of the 16,544 runs Rohit has scored for India, as many as 11,999 have come in victories. Only Sachin Tendulkar (17,113) and Virat Kohli (16,119) have more international runs in wins for India.

#3 Team India can complete an ODI whitewash against an Asian opponent for the first time since 2017

India will eye a clean-sweep on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCCI]

While Sri Lanka will have nothing but pride to play for, Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming to bag the third ODI and inflict a 3-0 clean-sweep.

If Team India do manage to win the encounter tomorrow, it will be their first clean-sweep victory in an ODI series against an Asian opponent in five years.

The last time India completed a whitewash against their neighbors was in December 2017 when the Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0.

