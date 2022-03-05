Ind vs SL: 5 key takeaways from opening day of 1st Test

There was a huge build-up to the first India vs Sri Lanka Test. It is the 100th Test for Virat Kohli, the maiden Test as captain for Rohit Sharma, and a game where a new-look Indian middle-order, sans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, will be in action.

The 50% crowd allowed for the match brought a sense of normalcy back to Test cricket. However, the first session saw a limited number of people turn up for the match. But attendance got progressively better as the day progressed.

The pitch, as per the expectations, is not a rank turner. But it is also unlike the Mohali pitches of the past that have supported seamers. There is spin on offer and India, having won a crucial toss, posted a strong 357/6 by the end of Day 1.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from opening day of Ind vs SL Test series

Ind vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: India pick three spinners while Sri Lanka have one

Rohit Sharma won the crucial toss and opted to bat. The make-up of India's playing XI with three spinners suggests they expect the pitch to gather turn as the Test progresses.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went in with three seamers and the lone frontline spinner in Lasith Embuldeniya. So, clearly the reading of the pitch is contrasting from both sides.

Going by day 1 proceedings, India look to have made the right choices as SL's left-arm spinner got enough spin from the pitch, especially the delivery to get rid of Kohli.

India winning the toss and batting first will also aid their cause with the three spinners bowling in the 4th innings of the match. With one of the most impressive seamers from the Sri Lankan team, Lahiru Kumara, breaking down in the final session of the day, things look bleak for the visiting team going into day 2.

Ind vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma falls to pull shot once more

Rohit Sharma and pull shots have been a love-affair for ages. Cricket fraternity and fans alike know Rohit is one of the best players against short-pitched bowling. While it has brought him a truck load of runs, the inability to resist playing the shot, especially in Test cricket, has brought about his downfall on numerous occasions.

This was on full display in the 10th over of the match when Lahiru Kumara, at express pace, targeted Rohit Sharma with a few short-of-length deliveries. The field was set accordingly with two men deep on the leg-side boundary.

Rohit had already helped himself to two boundaries in the over, playing to the front of square. But on the fifth delivery of the over, he went for the pull a third time and ended up hitting it straight to the fine leg fielder. A few meters either side, or slightly more elevation, would have got him another boundary. But he picked out the fielder to perfection.

On a good day 1 pitch, Rohit will look at his innings as a missed opportunity. How he responds to the same tactic in the 2nd innings would be interesting to watch.

Ind vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Vihari puts up a strong case for No. 3 position

After Rohit Sharma got out in the 10th over, Sri Lanka would have fancied their chances on day 1 morning with three seamers and a new-look middle order for India.

Hanuma Vihari, though, settled the nerves for India with a well crafted and fluent 58. He negotiated spin and seam with equal solidity and was quick to pounce on anything loose. He played some gorgeous drives at the start of the innings.

This is just the stuff you desire from your Test No. 3. This innings would have given a lot of confidence to the team and its fans regarding Vihari's ability as a long-term No. 3 for India.

But given the bench strength of the team, he will need to convert these starts into big scores to cement his place in the team.

Ind vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat reaches 8000 Test runs in his 100th match

After all the fanfare and felicitations, Kohli walked out to bat at 80 for 2 in the first session on day 1. On only the second ball that he faced, nerves showed as he ballooned the ball to over cover, trying to play across a spinning delivery from Embuldeniya. Luckily, it fell safely and Kohli got off to a safe start in his 100th Test.

He reached 8000 runs for India in his innings of 45. While his knock was cut short by a masterful delivery from Embuldeniya, he looked settled and in all his glory while at the crease. However, the wait for his 71st international century continues.

If anything, the post-captaincy era for Virat Kohli promises a lot for the team and the fans.

Ind vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Pant tears apart Sri Lankan bowling

Just as Sri Lanka harbored thoughts of a fight back after getting the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, they were hit with a hurricance called Rishabh Pant. He blitzed his way to 96 off 97 deliveries .

The left-hander got to fifty in 73 deliveries and all of a sudden, changed gears to score the next 47 runs off just 24 balls. He pummeled Sri Lanka's lead spinner for 22 runs in one particular over.

Ravindra Jadeja was more of a by-stander in their partnership of 104. This was the fifth time that the Delhi batsman has got out in the nervous 90s but with his innings, he has clearly put India in the ascendency in this game.

With Jadeja and Ashwin at the crease and Jayant to follow, India will look to post a score in excess of 400 in the first innings.

