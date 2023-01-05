IND vs SL weather update: Pune weather report on January 5 for 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the second IND vs Sri Lanka T20I in Pune has zero chance of precipitation. The Men in Blue will look to wrap up the series in the second T20I scheduled to take place at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, January 5.

Hardik Pandya and Co. went 1-0 up in the three-match series after a narrow win by two runs in the first game, thanks to an inspired performance by the bowlers. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Axar Patel did an excellent job of taking the hosts home.

As India look to continue their winning run, they will miss the service of Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a knee injury. Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to the squad as his replacement. He had a good outing in IPL 2022, scoring 234 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 163.64.

The hosts are likely to play the same brand of cricket as they look to prepare a squad that can win them major events, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, played well in patches in the opening encounter. They bowled well in the middle overs to restrict India to 162 before putting in a splendid effort with the bat, led by skipper Dasun Shanaka. Despite putting in a spirited performance, they fell short by two runs.

However, the reigning Asia Cup champions will draw inspiration from their last game and will come out all guns blazing in Pune to level the three-match series.

Pune Weather, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Weather Report on January 5 - No rain predicted

Fans in Pune are likely to witness a full 40 overs of action in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

According to accuweather.com, it will be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 45 percent, making it pleasant for the players.

