IND vs SL weather update: Rajkot weather report on January 7 for 3rd India vs Sri Lanka T20I

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the third IND vs Sri Lanka T20I in Rajkot has zero chance of precipitation. With the three-match series tied at 1-1, both India and Sri Lanka have everything to play for when they lock horns in the third game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, January 7.

The Lankans played some spirited cricket to bounce back and level the series. Batting first, the visitors posted 206 runs on the board before reducing the hosts to 57/5. With all the top-order batters back in the hut, the hosts were on the verge of a humiliating defeat.

However, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attack to bring the Men in Blue back into the contest. Young Shivam Mavi also played a quickfire knock but it wasn't enough to seal the series as India fell 16 runs short of the target.

A young Indian squad will have to play out of their skin to bounce back and win the series. However, they have experienced being under such pressure situations in the past while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and should come up with a much-improved display.

Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, have performed admirably well since their sub-par performances in the ICC T20 World Cup. With confidence under their belt, the visitors will fancy themselves to beat the inexperienced Indian side and win the series in Rajkot.

Rajkot Weather, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Weather Report on January 7 - No rain predicted

Fans in Rajkot are likely to witness an uninterrupted game in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

According to accuweather.com, it will be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 40 percent, with a cloud cover of one percent.

