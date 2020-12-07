India A vs Australia A, Day 2: Cameron Green, Umesh Yadav shine as Australia A finish on 286 for 8

Australia A ended Day 2 of the three-day practice game against India A at Sydney on 286 for 8. Cameron Green made a strong case for his selection in the Test playing XI against India with a fine hand of 114 not out.

Coming in to bat at number five, 21-year-old Cameron Green rescued Australia A after they had lost half their side for 98. The all-rounder from Western Australia hit ten fours and a six in his knock, which came off 173 balls.

Umesh Yadav picks his third wicket as Tim Paine departs.



Australia A 6 down for 202 against the Indians. pic.twitter.com/wInz4Esn4y — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Cameron Green featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 104 with Australian Test skipper Tim Paine, who contributed a stubborn 44 from 88 with the aid of four boundaries.

After James Pattinson was dismissed cheaply, Cameron Green found another ally in Michael Neser, who made a swift 33 from 57 to further frustrate the India A bowlers before being run out.

Umesh Yadav impresses before Cameron Green’s rescue act

After India A declared their innings on 247 for 9, with Ajinkya Rahane remaining unbeaten on 117, Australia A’s response began shakily.

Pacer Umesh Yadav gave India the early breakthrough when he had another Will Pucovski, who is also part of the Test squad, caught by Shubman Gill for 1.

Umesh Yadav proceeded to dismiss Joe Burns, caught behind for 4. An interesting scenario is emerging for Australia, with Burns and Pucovski vying for one of the opener’s slot amid injury concerns over regular opener David Warner.

Second wicket of the match for Mohammed Siraj. 🔥🔥



Australia A lose their 7th wicket as James Pattinson gets out. pic.twitter.com/VpmyU803z3 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

Advertisement

Following Burns’ dismissal, Marcus Harris (35) and Australia A skipper Travis Head (18) featured in a 55-run stand for the third wicket. The partnership was broken when Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the latter.

India A off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck two crucial blows when he had Harris caught by Rahane and trapped Nic Maddinson lbw for 23. At that stage, it seemed like Australia A would fold up cheaply. However, Cameron Green played a high-quality knock to lift his side.

For India A, Umesh Yadav was the most successful bowler with 3 for 44 while Siraj and Ashwin claimed two scalps each. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless in his 14 overs.