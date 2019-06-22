India vs Afghanistan: 6 major objectives for the unbeaten Indian side

Nirmalya Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 274 // 22 Jun 2019, 13:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India are the clear favourites in this match against Afghanistan. They are upbeat after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan and are looking forward to consolidating her position by winning this match with a substantial margin.

India are undefeated in this tournament and have defeated strong opponents like South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. A rain-marred match with New Zealand resulted in a draw.

Let us understand the Top 5 objectives of India for this match:

#1 Moving to the top two position in the points table

Presently Australia is in the 1st position with 10 points from 6 matches with a net run rate of .849.

India is in the 3rd position in the points table with 7 points from 4 matches with a net run rate of +1.029

India will like to win with a substantial margin against Afghanistan. This will ensure not only 2 points but also maintain a superior net run rate

#2 Stabilize the opening option in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shikhar Dhawan, the stylish opener who contributed towards India’s win against Australia had to return to India. Shikhar sustained an injury through a rising ball from Nathan Coulter D Nile is out of the World Cup. KL Rahul had opened the innings against Pakistan and played a decent inning of 57(78).

India would love to see Rahul stabilize the opening partnership along with Rohit Sharma

#3 Shami’s partnership with Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not playing this match owing to an injury. Shami will be playing his first match against Afghanistan. Indian team management will be monitoring Shami’s performance and would have a chance to measure all the bowling options prior to the semis.

Advertisement

#4 Test the middle order

India will be keen to see its middle order comprising Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav perform well against Afghanistan. Till now India had the pleasure of either of the openers playing an extended inning in all the three matches played. A strong performance from the middle order will ensure a mammoth total for India.

#5 Spinners in tandem

Spin twins Chahal and Kuldeep have performed well. THey have also pitched the balls at good spots and have troubled the batsmen with their skills. India in their upcoming encounter would like to see the spinners dominate the middle overs and rip through the Afghan middle order.

#6 Test the bench strength

India has a strong reserve bench. Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Panth have the ability and skills to walk in the first eleven of many of the teams in the World Cup. India may use this match to test the form of some of these players. However, this will be a brave move as ensuring two points through fielding the best 11 is the priority.