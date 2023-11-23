India Player Ratings from 1st T20I vs Australia as SKY special leads Men in Blue to victory in high-scoring thriller

Team India took an early lead in the five-match series against Australia as they clinched the first T20I by two wickets in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for the Men in Blue as his 80-run knock step up a thrilling victory on a high-scoring wicket. Josh Inglis' sensational century in the first innings went in vain as Rinku Singh held his nerve at the death once again to guide India home.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the 1st T20I against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Suryakumar, Kishan hit fifties; Rinku finishes things off

India must've been confident when Rinku Singh was at the crease

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5/10

Sold down the river by his opening partner, Gaikwad departed for a duck without facing a ball. He receives a standard rating.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 5/10

Jaiswal held on to a catch in the deep without much conviction and ran Gaikwad out. He got off to a quick start but perished while trying to take on Matt Short. It's arguable that he should've exercised a bit more caution, having already struck two boundaries in the over.

Ishan Kishan: 7/10

Kishan struggled to get going at the start of his innings, meandering along at well under a run a ball. While it could've gone horribly wrong on another day, the southpaw managed to make up for it with some big hits later. He notched up his fifth T20I fifty, although there are clear holes in his game.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9.5/10

The T20I format always brings the best out of Suryakumar, and the first T20I was no different. India's skipper hit nine fours and four sixes in a supremely authoritative knock, playing a key hand in the win.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Tilak hit two fours but fell to a favorable leg-spin matchup soon after. He will need some time to get used to his No. 5 role.

Rinku Singh: 9/10

Rinku was scarily calm once again under pressure, hitting four fours and manipulating the field experty. He hit the winning runs in dynamic fashion, although they didn't exactly count.

Axar Patel: 4/10

Axar had an underwhelming outing in Vizag. His first over was expensive, and while he managed to regain some respectability in his figures to finish with an economy of eight, he didn't seem all too threatening. The left-hander also played a series of dots before being dismissed when the target was in sight.

Ravi Bishnoi: 2/10

Bishnoi had an off-day despite cleaning up Short in his very first over. The leggie floated deliveries up in the slot and also dragged a few down, with Inglis in particular punishing him on a consistent basis. His four overs went for 54, including six sixes.

Arshdeep Singh: 4/10

Arshdeep bowled two tidy overs in the powerplay, but as has been the case recently, he was terribly expensive at the death. The left-armer tried a lot of things in the end overs, but none of it paid off as he finished with an economy rate of 10.25 and no wickets to his name.

Mukesh Kumar: 9/10

Mukesh was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers. He hit his yorkers on a regular basis and went for just 29 runs in an innings where the run rate was 10.4.

Prasidh Krishna: 3/10

Prasidh's style of bowling didn't suit the Vizag wicket, and that showed in his figures. He was taken for 50 runs as he sprayed the ball around, and his scalp of Inglis was barely any consolation.

Poll : Is Suryakumar Yadav the best T20I batter in the world? Yes No 3 votes