India Player Ratings from 2023 World Cup semifinal clash vs New Zealand as Kohli, Shreyas & Shami help Men in Blue to tricky win

Team India secured their passage to the final of the 2023 World Cup as they beat New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

After electing to bat first, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 397/4 in their 50 overs. Despite a valiant century from Daryl Mitchell, the Blackcaps fell well short of bowing out of the competition.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

World Cup 2023: Kohli hits 50th, Shreyas comes up with authoritative knock, Shami takes 7

Kohli notched up his 50th ODI century in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit was once again brilliant. The Indian skipper set the tone for the first innings with his marauding knock, which had a massive impact. The fact that he stuck to his approach and succeeded in a knockout game made it all the more special.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill survived a close shave at the start of his knock but grew into his own after Rohit's dismissal. He kept the momentum going, and it was rather unfortunate that cramps prevented him from making a bigger score.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli made history in Mumbai as he notched up his 50th ODI century and shattered several other records in the process. He performed his anchor role to perfection while also taking smart risks.

KL Rahul: 9/10

Rahul came in with around six overs left, and while he didn't start quickly, he made up for it towards the end of his knock. The Indian keeper was simply splendid behind the stumps.

Shreyas Iyer: 9.5/10

Shreyas continued his excellent run of form and made his second successive century, striking a whopping eight sixes in the process. The batter's authoritative knock against both pace and spin was one of the biggest reasons behind India reaching the total they did.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6/10

Suryakumar wasn't given much time to make an impact. He held on to a high-pressure catch in the deep and fielded well.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Despite having some assistance from the pitch and bowling to right-handers throughout his spell, Jadeja couldn't have the desired impact. He was still decent, though, and his safe hands in the deep settled more than a few nerves.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep was also taken for a few runs now and then, but on the whole, it was a remarkable spell under pressure. His two overs in the last 10-over phase, which went for just six runs and fetched a wicket, were special to watch.

Jasprit Bumrah: 4/10

Bumrah had an off-day in Mumbai as he was expensive with the new ball and also dished out a few freebies later on in his spell. The fast bowler ended up with an economy rate of 6.4 even on such a day.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj leaked 78 runs in the nine overs he bowled. His wicket of Mitchell Santner was barely any consolation.

Mohammed Shami: 10/10

Shami was, needless to say, the pick of the Indian bowlers. His twin two-wicket bursts broke the game open and kept the Men in Blue in the ascendancy, and he also returned to dismiss Mitchell. The veteran quickly helped himself to a couple of wickets at the death to finish with a record-breaking seven-wicket haul.

