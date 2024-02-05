India Player Ratings from 2nd Test vs England as Jasprit Bumrah fires hosts to series-leveling win

Team India bounced back in the five-match series against England as they won the second Test by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam on Monday, February 5.

The visitors were set a target of 399 to win the final innings. While Zak Crawley led a decent fight for England, they eventually fell well short as Jasprit Bumrah took his match haul to nine wickets on Day 4.

The series is now level at 1-1, giving both teams everything to play for heading to Rajkot. It was a much-needed win for the hosts, who were short-handed in the encounter.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2024: Jaiswal, Gill & Bumrah carry India to an important win

Shubman Gill hit a century in the second essay: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Barring some good catching, Rohit endured a disappointing Test on multiple fronts. He didn't make any impact with the bat, and while his leadership divided opinion, it was substandard for the most part. The Indian skipper is under pressure heading into the remainder of the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Jaiswal's first-innings effort almost singlehandedly took India to a lead as the young opener smashed an incredible double century to keep his team afloat. He couldn't fire in the second essay, and while both dismissals were slightly questionable, he was one of the biggest contributors to the win.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Gill looked nervy at the start of both of his innings in the Test. While James Anderson nipped him out on Day 1, he cashed in during the second innings to make a memorable century. Without his contributions, both with the bat and in the field, India wouldn't have sniffed a win.

KS Bharat: 1/10

Bharat had a disappointing outing in front of his home fans as he failed in both innings, with the manner of dismissal being inexcusable in both. The wicketkeeper, who looked all at sea in the middle, also missed a stumping chance. His place in the team is now in doubt.

Shreyas Iyer: 4/10

Shreyas was another Indian batter who underwhelmed in the second Test. He was dismissed while playing an injudicious shot in the second innings as he failed to make an impact on the game. While he did take a good catch, he too might be in trouble if some of the main batters return.

Rajat Patidar: 5/10

Both of Patidar's dismissals were arguably unfortunate, and he looked decent during the time he spent in the middle during the first essay. However, he couldn't make his debut very memorable.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7.5/10

Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian spinners in the first innings and chipped in with a wicket in the second as well. He did the dirty work when his partners were struggling and his control was impressive for a wrist-spinner in the red-ball format.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7.5/10

Ashwin had a disappointing first innings, going wicketless in a completed Test outing at home for only the fifth time in history. He redeemed himself in the second innings and looked good on both Day 3 and Day 4, picking up three wickets. The veteran also chipped in with the bat, tallying 49 runs in the game.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar's bowling didn't live up to expectations in both innings. The left-arm spinner bowled just four overs in the first essay and went at an economy rate of 5.35 in the second. And while his first dismissal was disappointing, he scored some valuable runs. It was a mixed bag overall.

Jasprit Bumrah: 10/10

The undisputed star of the Test, Bumrah was in his element as he picked up nine wickets, including six in the first innings. The ace spearhead made up for India's batting inadequacies and was incredibly threatening once the ball started to show even a little bit of reverse.

Mukesh Kumar: 1/10

Mukesh was easily the worst Indian bowler on display in Vizag. He scalped a consolation wicket as the Test drew to a close, but it will be a massive surprise if he features during the remaining matches.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App