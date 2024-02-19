India Player Ratings from 3rd Test vs England as Jaiswal & Jadeja fire hosts to thumping win

Team India turned in an excellent display at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot as they beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test of the five-match series.

With the win, the hosts edged ahead in the series. They also recorded their biggest-ever win in terms of runs as Ben Stokes and company were bowled out for just 122 in under two sessions on Day 4. Almost all Indian players fared well in the encounter.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2024: Jaiswal strikes double ton, Jadeja turns in incredible all-round display

Ravindra Jadeja picked up five in the second innings: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Four

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

Rohit roared back to form in the first innings as he notched up a century that vaulted India out of trouble. While the pull shot he attempted off Mark Wood wasn't very smart and he failed in the second innings, the Indian skipper had a good game overall with the bat and on the field.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9/10

Jaiswal couldn't deliver on Day 1, but he made the most of his second outing. Struggling with a back issue after scoring an attacking century, the southpaw wasn't to be deterred and made his second double ton in as many Tests. He has made an incredible start to his Test career.

Shubman Gill: 7.5/10

Gill looked completely out of sorts in the first innings, but he came into his own in the second essay for the second Test running. He seemed on course for another century before a mix-up with Kuldeep Yadav cost him his wicket. The No. 3 batter is slowly finding his feet at the position, although he hasn't been entirely convincing thus far.

Dhruv Jurel: 8/10

Making his Test debut, Jurel was excellent behind the stumps. He also chipped in with a handy knock on Day 2 when India needed him to contribute.

Sarfaraz Khan: 9.5/10

Sarfaraz had to wait a long time for his Test debut, and he ensured that the wait didn't go in vain. He notched up fluent half-centuries in both innings, displaying his excellent range of strokes against spin. The 26-year-old was unfortunately sold down the river by Ravindra Jadeja, but he's here to stay.

Rajat Patidar: 1/10

Patidar was perhaps the only Indian player who had no role in the win. He failed in both innings as he found catching fielders off filthy drag-downs.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep truly stepped up on Day 3 in R Ashwin's absence as his excellent 12-over spell shifted the momentum in India's favor. He also picked up two wickets in the second innings and carried out nightwatchman duties with sincerity. Barring his role in Gill's run-out, the spinner had an excellent Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 6.5/10

Ashwin's Test was unfortunately interrupted by a personal emergency, but he showed great character to return on Day 4. During the match, he recorded his 500th Test wicket and also made a crucial batting contribution in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja had a ball in his hometown of Rajkot as he made a sensational century to pull India out of trouble alongside his skipper. He was taken for a few runs in both of England's batting essays, but the left-arm spinner showed his obvious class with a five-wicket haul on Day 4. He was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

Bumrah didn't have much to do in the Test as he bowled only 23 overs. He still managed to make an impact, though, with two wickets and some handy runs down the order.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

India needed Siraj to step up on Day 3, and he did just that even though the conditions weren't overly conducive to his style of bowling. His four-fer in the first innings was one of the biggest reasons behind the hosts' triumph, and he was good on the field as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App