India Player Ratings from World Cup 2023 clash vs England as Rohit, bowlers help Men in Blue continue unbeaten run

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup as they beat a struggling England side by 100 runs in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The Men in Blue were finally made to bat first, and captain Rohit Sharma was the most impressive batter in a stop-start display. The bowlers came to the party in the second innings, though, and preserved India's position as the only all-win side in the tournament.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from Match 29 of the 2023 World Cup against England.

World Cup 2023: Shami and Bumrah wreak havoc, Rohit anchors Indian innings

Rohit Sharma held the Indian innings up as wickets fell

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

It was a terrific exhibition of batsmanship from Rohit, who held the innings up through the poor powerplay in the challenging conditions. While the time he got out wasn't ideal, the Indian skipper was the standout batter once again as he steered the Indian ship through troubled waters expertly. His captaincy was on point in the chase.

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill just hasn't been at his best this World Cup, and the same continued in Lucknow. His troubles with the incoming ball caught up with him as Chris Woakes sent him back early.

Virat Kohli: 1/10

Kohli won't want to look back on his attempted lofted hit, prompted by a series of dots early in the powerplay. He also shelled a tough chance in the slips, although he was as animated as ever on the field.

KL Rahul: 6.5/10

Rahul put on a decent partnership with Rohit to weather the loss of three early wickets. Like his skipper, though, he was out at an inopportune time while attempting a loft over the ropes. He really should've helped India extend their stronghold over that passage of play, which was pushing England closer to the ropes.

Shreyas Iyer: 2/10

Shreyas just can't seem to rid himself of his short-ball demons. With India already in trouble, he tried to loft over the midwicket region but only ended up spooning a simple catch. His spot at No. 4 won't be in danger just yet, but the side can't have a batter so handicapped in one aspect.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8.5/10

Suryakumar was India's second-highest scorer in the innings. He combined aggression and strike rotation in an excellent knock, one that was played in tricky batting conditions. His 49 went a long way in the hosts posting a defendable total.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja's struggles against spin came to the fore once again as Adil Rashid trapped him in front to break up the last recognized batting pair. He was decent with the ball, extracting some purchase and keeping the England batters guessing.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep was back to his best after an indifferent display against New Zealand. He castled Jos Buttler with an absolute beauty before picking up the wicket of England's top scorer, Liam Livingstone.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9/10

Bumrah played a valuable hand at the death after India's frontline batters were dismissed. He also set the ball rolling in the chase with a two-wicket burst in the powerplay. The spearhead's first spell was simply special, and he also wrapped up proceedings with a deadly yorker.

Mohammed Siraj: 4/10

Siraj wasn't at his best against England and was taken out of the attack after just two overs with the new ball. He got better as the game progressed but ended up as the only Indian bowler to not pick up a wicket. He was also comfortably the most expensive of the lot.

Mohammed Shami: 10/10

Shami was unplayable in Lucknow. He extended his stellar World Cup record by recording another four-wicket haul, with all of his wickets being moments of supreme quality. He's in red-hot form right now.

