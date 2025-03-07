India and New Zealand, undoubtedly the two best teams in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will fight for the silverware when they lock horns in the final of the eight-nation tournament on Sunday, March 9. While India remained unbeaten in the lead-up to the final, New Zealand lost to India in the group stage.

Both teams have been clinical in all three departments of the game, and moreover, most of their players are in red-hot form. While India should start as the favorites given their familiarity with the Dubai surface, New Zealand shouldn't be far off either as they are the only team in the knockouts with prior experience of playing in Dubai.

Both teams have a top-quality spin attack and it could boil down to which spin attack performs better on the day. As the stage gets set for the big day, people should be reminded that this is not the first time India and New Zealand will square off against each other in a Champions Trophy final.

Way back in 2000, the two teams clashed in the CT final (then known as the ICC Knockout Trophy). It was New Zealand who came out triumphant after being in a precarious situation.

India posted a competitive score of 264 and had New Zealand on the back foot at 132/5. However, a blinder of a knock from Chris Cairns (102*) saw New Zealand achieve the target in the final over. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Men in Blue and they will hope to turn the tables around 25 years later.

Let us look at India’s playing XI from the 2000 Champions Trophy final and where are they now.

India playing 11 from 2000 Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand - Where are they now?

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opened the innings for India in the 2000 CT final. Source: Getty

The then-India skipper Sourav Ganguly was in stellar form during the Champions Trophy. He scored a magnificent century (117) in the final which eventually went in vain. He was one of the best ODI batters at that time.

Ganguly has served as the BCCI president for three years. He is currently the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports. Ganguly is in charge of every cricket team owned by the JSW group, including the Delhi Capitals in both IPL and WPL and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league.

Ganguly’s opening partner Sachin Tendulkar gave him good support at the other end, scoring 69, but the stand of 141 eventually came in a losing cause. Arguably the greatest cricketer to have graced the game, Tendulkar holds the record for the most ODI and Test runs. He is also the highest century maker in Tests.

Tendulkar owns several business ventures and is enjoying his retired life. He is currently the captain of the India Masters team in the ongoing edition of the International Master's League. Tendulkar turned back the clock in the previous game against the Australia Masters, scoring a 33-ball 64.

Rahul Dravid was India's head coach during the 2023 World Cup. Source: Getty

Popularly known as the ‘Wall,’ Rahul Dravid scored only 22 runs in the final against New Zealand. He looked set before a mix-up with Ganguly saw him head back to the pavilion. Following his retirement, Dravid coached the Indian junior sides before taking over the senior side.

Under his coaching, India qualified for the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and went on to win the T20 World Cup in 2024. Dravid will again be seen in coaching duties, this time for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He was appointed as head coach of the Royals ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction.

One of the most stylish batters to have graced the game, Yuvraj Singh was dismissed for 18 in the final against New Zealand. This was his first international tournament and wasn't able to make a mark on the big day. He went on to become a World Cup winner in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI) and played a pivotal role in both editions.

Yuvraj Singh made his debut in the 2000 Champions Trophy.- Source: Getty

He is currently part of the International Master's League (IML) playing for the India Masters. Since his retirement, Yuvraj has been part of this league for retired players. Yuvraj is currently mentoring Abhishek Sharma who has already made a mark for India in the T20 format.

Vinod Kambi was part of the 2000 Champions Trophy squad but didn't perform the way he and his team would have wanted. He was dismissed for 1 by Scott Styris and it turned out to be one of his last matches for India. Kambli is currently dealing with several health issues and was recently offered rehabilitation support by the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

One of the very few fast-bowling all-rounders that India produced in the late 90s, Robin Singh used to be a regular feature for India in ODIs. He scored an 11-ball 13 against New Zealand in the CT final. After his retirement, Robin Singh became India’s fielding coach. He also coached the UAE national team previously. Robin is currently the head coach of the MI Emirates in the ILT20 League.

The wicket-keeper for India in that tournament was Vijay Dahiya and he chipped in with some late-order runs. He was sent down the order during the final against New Zealand and remained unbeaten on 1. Dahiya was the assistant coach for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL from 2022-2024. He is currently the head coach of the Uttar Pradesh cricket team.

Ajit Agarkar was sent up the order during the CT final against New Zealand back in 2000, he scored a 17-ball 15. With the ball, he leaked 44 runs in less than seven overs. Agarkar played his last international match in 2007. He is currently the chairman of the selection committee of the Indian Men’s Cricket team.

The highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs, Anil Kumble bagged two crucial wickets in the CT final against New Zealand but conceded 55 runs in nine overs. He was targeted by Chris Cairns and struggled with his line and length.

He is the founder of TENVIC Sports, which aims to develop grassroots sports and create a structured career pathway for athletes. Kumble is occasionally seen as an expert on TV channels.

Zaheer Khan celebrates picking a wicket during the 2011 World Cup. Source: Getty

Zaheer Khan made his ODI debut in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy and took to international cricket like a fish to water. However, he had a forgettable day in the final, conceding 54 runs in seven overs. Zaheer joined the Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

Venkatesh Prasad was India's most successful bowler in the 2000 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The medium pacer finished with figures of 3/27 in 7 overs and had New Zealand in all sorts of trouble. Prasad played his last international match in 2001. According to the internet, Prasad currently serves as the General Manager for Canara Bank.

