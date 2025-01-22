India's playing 11 from the last time they played England in a Men's T20Is in Kolkata in 2011 - where are they now?

The last time India faced England at Eden Gardens was in the year 2011 when the two sides locked horns for a one-off T20I. Since then, both teams have faced off several times but not at the iconic venue in Kolkata.

After over a decade, Team India will host England at the same venue for the first of the five T20Is that the two sides are set to play, starting January 22. After their series opener in Kolkata, the next four games will be played in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, respectively.

India and England’s last face-off at Eden Gardens went in the visitors’ favor, who clinched a six-wicket win while chasing a low target of 121. India couldn’t put up their best performance in the game and were handed a disappointing defeat.

As the two teams gear up to face each other at Kolkata in a T20I for just the second time, let’s take a look at India’s playing XI from their first T20I against England in Eden Gardens and where they are now:

Openers: Robin Uthappa and Ajinkya Rahane

Both Uthappa and Rahane were dismissed cheaply in the game courtesy of Tim Bresnan and Steven Finn, respectively. While Uthappa scored a single run off three deliveries, Rahane was dismissed for a three-ball duck inside the powerplay.

Uthappa, now retired, is currently commentating for international and league games and also partaking in pre and post-match shows. He was last seen playing in the Hong Kong International Sixes tournament representing India as the team played Pakistan, UAE, England, New Zealand, and Oman.

Rahane, meanwhile, is very much active in the cricketing arena and is currently leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He will also be seen representing the Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Kohli too couldn’t make a mark when he walked out to bat at No. 3 in the very first over. After losing two quick wickets, the onus was on the middle-order batters to deliver and take India to a respectable total.

While Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni put up decent knocks, Tiwary also managed only 15 runs like Kohli. Raina emerged as India’s top run-scorer, with a 29-ball 39 to his name.

While Kohli announced his T20I retirement upon the conclusion of the final after India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024, he continues to represent India in ODIs and Tests, while also being the key figure for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Raina donned the expert's hat after announcing his international retirement in August 2020. Though he doesn't play cricket actively, he participates in tournaments like Legends League Cricket (LLC), Road Safety Series, etc.

Dhoni too announced his international retirement in August 2020, moments before Raina did. Nonetheless, the former India captain continues to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, having stepped down from captaincy only before the IPL 2024.

Manoj Tiwary moved to politics and is a part of the Bengal Legislative Assembly. He reversed his retirement in August 2023 and is yet to take that decision again. Jadeja, like Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced his T20I retirement after India’s World Cup win and is active in ODIs, Tests, and T20s.

Lower Order: Yusuf Pathan, Praveen Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vinay Kumar

Yusuf Pathan picked up one wicket in this game, dismissing England’s opening batter Alex Hales. Like Tiwary, he too is into politics and is a part of the Trinamool Congress. The Pthan brothers also run the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) across several states.

Praveen Kumar bowled just one over in this game and conceded 13 runs, thereby ending wicketless. After retiring from international cricket, he last played cricket during LLC 2023. Vinay Kumar took up commentary after retiring from international cricket in February 2021. He represented India from 2010-2013.

Ravichandran Ashwin very recently announced his retirement from international cricket. He played the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and hung up his boots after the conclusion of the Gabba Test. Ashwin will be seen representing CSK at the IPL 2025 as the franchise roped him back after parting ways with him ahead of the 2016 edition.

