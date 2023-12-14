India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Team India will look to salvage the three-match series against South Africa when they face off against the hosts in the final T20I in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14.

After the series opener was washed out, the Men in Blue suffered a five-wicket defeat in the second T20I. Winning the rubber isn't possible anymore, but there's still plenty at stake, with the 2024 T20 World Cup not far away.

India will certainly ponder some changes, but whether they will want to make them after limited cricket in the series so far remains to be seen.

India’s squad for the T20I series vs South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the last T20I with illness

The BCCI announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't available for selection for the second T20I due to illness, perhaps implying that he would've been picked ahead of one of the openers.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't justify being selected ahead of Gaikwad in the last T20I as both of them bagged ducks. However, even if the Chennai Super Kings man is available, breaking up the existing opening combination without giving them a full run doesn't seem fair to any of the parties involved.

India need to finalize their route forward, and they can't do that if they keep making changes. So, Gaikwad could remain on the bench, although him playing is also a real possibility.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh

Suryakumar Yadav is clearly India's best T20I batter

Shreyas Iyer was India's vice-captain for the last two T20Is against Australia, but the team management made a strange call by fielding Tilak Varma ahead of him in the previous game. Tilak played a handy cameo, and that might keep Shreyas out for a bit longer.

The rest of India's middle order is also likely to wear a similar look. Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, and Rinku Singh form an exciting trio who can attack in the middle overs and at the death. Ishan Kishan should continue to remain on the bench, with Jitesh likely to be given a few more chances.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja needs to do better to play ahead of Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja had a middling outing with both bat and ball in the last T20I and needs to justify being picked ahead of Axar Patel, who has been in great form of late. The all-rounder will keep Washington Sundar out of the XI for now.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

Ravi Bishnoi might have to sit out the final T20I as well

Ravi Bishnoi, who was the Player of the Series against Australia, was left out of the second T20I as Kuldeep Yadav returned. While Kuldeep didn't come up with the most impressive display, the left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a tidy three-run over under pressure and can't be judged on the basis of 18 balls.

So even if Bishnoi seems like a better option right now, the team management will probably stick with Kuldeep. Arshdeep Singh has been in miserable form lately, but India don't have any pace resources on the bench, with Deepak Chahar reportedly yet to join the squad.

Unless the Men in Blue want to get funky and go in with just two specialist pacers by bringing in Bishnoi, the left-armer should hold on to his place. Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj will be the other quicks for Team India in the third T20I.

Poll : Should India make any changes for the 3rd T20I? Yes No 0 votes