India's predicted playing XI for the 5th T20I vs West Indies

Team India will have the chance to pull off the near-impossible when they face off against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, August 13.

Hardik Pandya and Co. succumbed to close defeats in the opening two T20Is and had their backs against the wall. However, recovered well in Guyana to ensure that the USA leg of the rubber would be a captivating one. They then hammered the hosts by nine wickets on Saturday to set up the decider.

Having notched up successive wins, India won't be too inclined to make changes to their playing XI. There are concerns in a couple of areas, though.

India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the fifth T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill [middle] finally came to the party in the fourth T20I

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the chief architects of India's win on Saturday, with the duo putting on 165 for the opening partnership.

While Jaiswal teed off from the outset, Gill took a few balls to get his eye in before joining in on the fun. They'll want to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya didn't need to bat in the previous game

Tilak Varma faced five balls in the fourth T20I, while Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson weren't needed with the bat.

The trio will welcome the friendly batting conditions in Florida, with Samson in particular need of a meaningful hit in the middle.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c) and Axar Patel

India's left-arm spinner hasn't been at his best with the ball

India have only two all-rounders in their squad in Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Both players haven't been used too effectively, though, with Hardik bowling himself on a whim and using Axar as a defensive option far from the eyes of Nicholas Pooran.

It remains to be seen at which stage of the innings Hardik and Axar bowl in the fifth T20I. There hasn't been much consistency in that aspect, and the Men in Blue will need to find the best way to harness the resources at their disposal.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav's four overs have been impossible to negotiate for the home side

Kuldeep Yadav has been the pick of the bowlers for Team India, but Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't inspired the same kind of confidence. The veteran leg-spinner was taken to the cleaners in the previous game.

However, while Ravi Bishnoi appears to be a far better option for the shortest format, Hardik and Co. might want some continuity for the decider.

Arshdeep Singh has been the leader of the pace attack and should retain his place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has been used as a specialist death bowler in the last two games and has been able to nail his yorkers. He too should suit up for the visitors in Florida.

