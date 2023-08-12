India's predicted playing XI for the 4th T20I vs West Indies

Team India will look to edge one step closer to a memorable comeback when they face off against West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Florida on Saturday, August 12.

After losing the first two encounters by narrow margins, the Men in Blue turned in a fairly comprehensive display in the previous game in Guyana. They will need to adjust to the new conditions in the USA but might not ponder making too many tweaks to a winning combination.

India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the fourth T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill

India's opening combination haven't put on any impressive displays so far

Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't make an impact on his T20I debut, falling for just one run while attempting a big shot. He will welcome the fact that conditions are likely to get more batting-friendly in Florida, where he could look to cash in.

Shubman Gill's place in the side could be in danger, with three single-digit scores on the trot. However, the opener, who is very much in India's plans in all three formats, is unlikely to be dropped. Ishan Kishan, who was sacrificed for the last game, is the only batting option on the bench.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav [left] roared back to form with a sensational innings in the previous game

India's middle order has been carried by the exploits of Tilak Varma, who has been the standout batter despite making his maiden international appearance in the series opener. The southpaw is already an incredible player at 20 years of age and will only go from strength to strength.

Tilak was supported by a man who found his groove once again in the previous T20I, Suryakumar Yadav. The dynamic right-hander's trademark shots all around the ground came to the fore in Guyana, making sure that the opening combination's failures didn't greatly affect the team.

After the duo, though, India haven't found much substance in their middle order. Sanju Samson didn't bat in the third T20I and hasn't been impressive when he has in the shortest format, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, namely tactical gaffes, lately.

Nevertheless, changes are unlikely.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya [right] will have an eye on a series comeback

Hardik and Axar, as mentioned earlier, will need to identify their roles in the team clearly. The left-arm spinner bowled four overs before Nicholas Pooran came to the crease in the third T20I, a tactical decision that should repeat itself on Saturday.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Could Mukesh Kumar be given a breather for the fourth T20I?

With a win under their belt, the Men in Blue shouldn't really make any changes to their bowling combination.

Mukesh Kumar has been decent at the death, while Arshdeep Singh is bound to find an upturn in form sometime soon. Avesh Khan and Umran Malik might have to bide their time on the sidelines for now.

Kuldeep Yadav has been the pick of the Indian bowlers in the white-ball leg of the tour so far. Although Yuzvendra Chahal is a rather one-dimensional T20 bowler, he has been in decent form in the Caribbean and should keep Ravi Bishnoi on the bench.

