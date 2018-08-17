India’s Test Performances over the years at Trent Bridge

India played its first Test match at Trent Bridge in 1959

India is 2-0 down in the ongoing five-match Test series in England and the way current affairs are heading, the scene for Indian cricket is not overly bright.

As we move towards the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting tomorrow (Saturday, 18th August), here is a look back on how India has fared at the same venue over the years. In the span of 59 years, India has played six Tests at Trent Bridge and the following pages chronicle the efforts of the visitors.

#1. India on tour of England in 1959, First Test

Pankaj Roy made a handy contribution in both the innings

Result: India lost by innings and 59 runs

India was wallopped in its first tour to England after independence in 1952 as the subcontinental team was defeated 3-0 in the four-match Test series, the only draw was also a result of the mercy of the rain gods. India began their 1959 tour with the first Test scheduled at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England, who batted first after winning the toss, was on backfoot with the score reading 60/3. Captain Peter May (106) led the side to a towering total of 422 with able support from Godfrey Evans (73), debutant Martin Horton (58) and Ken Barrington (56). Leg-spinner Subhash Gupte snared 4 wickets.

Indian batting collapsed in both innings against hostile bowling from English medium-pacers Fred Trueman and Brian Statham. While Trueman grabbed 4/45 in the first innings, Statham recorded 5/21 in the second innings after India was asked to follow-on. Opener Pankaj Roy top-scored in both the innings with 51 and 49 but could not prevent the defeat of innings and 59 runs.

