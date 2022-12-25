India's World Test Championship final qualification scenario (updated) after series win over Bangladesh

India's road to the World Test Championship final has become simpler after their 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.

Although regular captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the series, the Indian team recorded a clean-sweep against the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit. The two wins against Bangladesh have helped India tighten their grip over second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

After five series, India have earned 58.93% points. They are only behind Pat Cummins' Australia in the standings.

To qualify for the World Test Championship 2023 Final, India need to finish in the top two of the standings. Here is their qualification scenario after the 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.

Scenario 1: India beat Australia 4-0

India and Australia are set to battle it out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's last series of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle is against Australia. The series consists of four matches, which will take place betweem February 9 and March 13. Nagpur, Dharamsala, Delhi and Ahmedabad will host the matches.

If India secure a 4-0 series win in that series, they will have 68.06% points. This result will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship Final irrespective of what happens in the other series.

Scenario 2: India beat Australia 3-1 or 3-0

If India were to record a 3-1 series win against Australia, they will have 62.50% points to their name. Even in that scenario, India should qualify for the final without relying on other results.

If India beat Australia 3-0, they will have 64.35% points. Again, that should guarantee the Indian team a place in the final.

Scenario 3: India beat Australia 2-0 or 1-0

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

If India record a 2-0 series win against Australia, they will finish with 60.65% points. Interestingly, even in that scenario, Rohit Sharma and Co. will finish in the top two of the World Test Championship table and qualify for the final.

If they record a 1-0 win, India will end with 56.94% points. They will then have to hope for one of two scenarios to go their way. Either Australia have to beat South Africa 3-0 or 2-0 in their ongoing series or West Indies need to win their series against the Proteas.

The latter series is scheduled to take place in South Africa from February 28 to March 12.

Scenario 4 - Series ends in a draw

India and Australia have played several memorable series in the past and the stakes are high in the upcoming one

If the series ends in a 0-0 draw, India will have 53.24% points. They will have to then hope that Australia beat South Africa 3-0, West Indies beat South Africa 2-0 and New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 2-0.

In case of a 1-1 draw, India will finish with 55.09% points. Again, they will have to hope that the Proteas lose the majority of their remaining four matches.

If India and Australia win two Tests each, India will end with 56.94% points. They will once again be reliant on Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies.

Scenario 5 - India lose the series

India have not lost a home Test series in a long time. However, since we are considering all possibilities, we have to look at India's World Test Championship Final scenario if they lose the series against Australia.

A 0-1 defeat will leave India with 51.39% points. Rohit Sharma's men will have to hope for South Africa and Sri Lanka to fall to defeats in their respective series.

If India lose the series by 0-2, 0-3 or 0-4, they will finish with less than 50% points, meaning they will be virtually knocked out of the World Test Championship.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes