India vs Australia 2020: Pat Cummins talks about role of spinners and pitches ahead of India tour

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test pacer for quite some time now, talked to reporters ahead of the Australian team's departure for the India tour and spoke about the importance of their spinners in winning games on dry and slow pitches. Cummins looked back at the crucial role of the two Australian spinners, Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa, last year when they made a comeback against India in India after trailing 2-0 and eventually winning the series 2-3.

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it’s rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international. The last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs.”

Cummins, however, talked about the possibility of using the softer ball to their advantage apart from the hardness of the new one. According to the Australian, the condition of the ball changes quickly as it gets chewed up due to the dryness of the pitch. He said:

“Upfront there’s always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that, I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball.”

Adam Zampa (left) and Ashton Agar (right)

With 14 wickets under his belt, the most by any bowler in the 2019 ODI series in India, Cummins will be eager to better that record but is very well aware that the quality Indian batting line-up, small grounds, and slow pitches won't make it easier to accomplish that. Cummins explained:

“But it’s just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren’t as pacey and bouncy but it’s the same format just a slightly different beast."

Australia are traveling with two spinners, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, in their squad. The first ODI will be played in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second match in Rajkot on January 17 and the final ODI in Bengaluru on January 19.