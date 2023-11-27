India vs Australia 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd T20I ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

India managed to double their lead in the ongoing T20I series against Australia with a win in Thiruvananthapuram in the second T20I on Sunday, Nov. 26. It was yet another high-scoring encounter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational 53 off just 25 balls, coupled with key contributions from other batters ensured India posted a mammoth 235/4 in their 20 overs. With dew likely to be a factor in the second innings, the hosts needed those extra runs on the board and that's exactly how things panned out.

Tim David and Marcus Stoinis had a strong partnership and tried their best to get to the target. However, it proved a bit too much in the end as the hosts won by 44 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal tearing into Sean Abbott

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an absolute revelation at the top of the order for India, especially because of his fearless approach. The young southpaw once again just went after the Australian bowling and took a special liking to Sean Abbott.

During the powerplay, Jaiswal smashed three boundaries and two sixes in a single over from Abbott and gave India the headstart they needed after being asked to bat first. Thanks to the youngster, the Men in Blue scored a staggering 77 runs in the powerplay, setting the stage for a big score.

#2 Rinku Singh applying finishing touches

India had arguably slowed down a bit in the middle overs after the kind of start that they were off to. Although Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored half-centuries, it was the surge from Rinku Singh in the end that made a difference of at least 15-20 runs to the Indian total.

Rinku smashed four boundaries and two sixes, racking up 31 runs off just 9 balls. The way he backed himself to consistently smash the bowlers was something that made the fans hail him. The consistency Rinku has shown in just four T20Is so far has been excellent.

#1 Tilak Varma's sensational catch to dismiss Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis was going to be arguably the biggest wicket for India in the chase as he was fresh off a fantastic hundred in the first T20I in Vizag. Matthew Shot and Steve Smith did give the visitors the brisk start they were looking for and Inglis decided to have a crack at the bowlers from the get-go.

However, he couldn't quite time the lofted shot over mid-on as Tilak Varma ran backward and completed a fantastic catch. While Australia had several big hitters to follow, it was Inglis' wicket that one could argue really broke the rhythm that the Aussies so desperately needed.

